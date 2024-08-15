India 'best neighbour', doing everything to ensure communal harmony in B'desh: Religious Affairs Advisor (IANS Exclusive)

Dhaka, Aug 15 (IANS) Calling India Bangladesh's "best neighbour" which had helped the country "immensely" in gaining independence, Abul Fayez Muhammad Khalid Hossain -- who was recently appointed as the Advisor for Religious Affairs in the interim government -- said on Thursday that "work has begun" to initiate strict action against the criminals involved in several incidents of violence and vandalism against the minority communities, especially Hindus, since Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister on August 5.

"India is our neighbour, and we want to maintain peace and tranquility in our country with its goodwill," Hossain told IANS in an exclusive interview, even as the interim government headed by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus continues to receive a massive flak from all corners for failing to provide security to the minorities, majorly Hindus.

Excerpts from the interview:

IANS: Horrendous acts of violence have been committed against the Hindu community in Bangladesh since August 5. What is your ministry and the interim government doing to control the situation and punish the guilty?

AFM Khalid Hossain: Some criminals are trying to take advantage of the anti-discrimination student movement by attacking the houses of minorities. The Religious Ministry has already set up a hotline number for the victims of such attacks. Those involved in these heinous attacks on places of worship are criminals, and strict action will be taken against them.

We will make an announcement from the Mnistry to set up an inquiry committee. We have directed the Deputy Commissioners of the districts to send us detailed reports on incidents of vandalism, attacks, and persecution of minorities as early as possible.

We got our country back after great efforts and people from all religions sacrificed and shed their blood in the movement during Bangladesh's liberation. We cannot let it go to waste. We are a secular country, and we have to nurture this spirit and ensure communal harmony in Bangladesh.

We are taking full measures and there is no communal violence now, although there could be some isolated incidents. Our government is careful to retain communal harmony in the country. We have also directed the Imams of mosques to talk about the riots against non-Muslims and to push for preserving their places of worship. They have been told to give sermons and motivational speeches. The work has already begun.

Students are also guarding the places of worship. I saw this myself while visiting the Dhakeshwari Mandir earlier this week. We are ready to support our minorities so that they live peacefully in Bangladesh. Our Chief Advisor also visited the Dhakeshwari Mandir and spoke to religious leaders.

Our country is non-communal and everyone has a right to follow and preach various religions - the rights of Hindus, Muslims, and Christians are equal. There is no religious discrimination. Some miscreants are indulging in vandalism of places of worship. We are ready to fight against all such people.

IANS: What have the investigations revealed so far? Who are the people behind this continuing violence against the minorities?

AFM Khalid Hossain: We are investigating the matter. We have issued letters to various DCs to send us detailed reports on attacks and vandalism.

IANS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his concerns over the ongoing violence in Bangladesh. How does the interim government plan to maintain a steady relationship with India?

AFM Khalid Hossain: Prime Minister Modi sent a message of felicitation to the interim government. India is our neighbouring country and we want to maintain peace and tranquility in our country with the goodwill of India. India is our best neighbour which had helped us immensely during our liberation war. We want to grow the relations between the two countries.

IANS: What is your take on former PM Sheikh Hasina's first statement after leaving Dhaka, as she also expressed deep concerns over what is currently happening in Bangladesh?

AFM Khalid Hossain: Our Foreign Minister has already said that the statement of former PM Hasina reflects negative intent, and will only spoil relations between India and Bangladesh.

IANS: Do you see any foreign hand in the entire turn of events in Bangladesh over the past many weeks?

AFM Khalid Hossain: No, it was purely a student movement and there was no foreign intervention. It was a student uprising against the former government.

IANS: Hindu organisations in Bangladesh have submitted various demands, including full security for the upcoming festival season. Has the interim government given any assurance to them?

AFM Khalid Hossain: Our Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has spoken to the leaders of Hindu, Christian and Buddhist communities and assured them that we are taking measures to secure the temples, businesses and houses of the minority communities. We have had a meeting and are ready to help the affected people.

IANS: Minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, fear for their lives right now. They are even being threatened to leave the country. Do you think that Bangladesh's image has been badly dented?

AFM Khalid Hossain: Pujas and Rozas are held together in Bangladesh for a long time. It was only a political movement, and not a religious one. We have said that we are ready to help the minorities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.