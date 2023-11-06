Indeep Bakshi: 'Have been watching Badshah make other singers look small with his big mouth'

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Indeep Bakshi, who is all set to drop with a new song ‘Main Zinda Hu’, has once again come out with a statement against Badshah saying that the rapper has made other singers look small.

Indeep is known for songs such as ‘Kala Chasma’ and ‘Saturday Saturday’.Also Back in 2017, he was at the receiving end of severe trolling. The incident led to the singer coming forward and clarifying his legit contribution as a lyricist to hits like 'Kala Chashma'. However, this controversy marked the end of the professional relationship between him and Badshah.

Indeep said: “I have been watching Badshah make other singers look small with his big mouth. I know the real side of this so-called king. I met him in 2010 through a common friend for my songs at a time when he was about to leave India, his music, and everything behind.”

He added: “He had made a music video, Jawani but it wasn’t released. After our song Saturday Saturday, for which I personally did marketing and ground promotion, got picked up by Dharma Productions, becoming a global hit, he went incognito.”

After a long hiatus, Indeep is back to enthrall his fans with his newest composition, Main Zinda Hoon Post battling controversies surrounding his career and often being trolled, the singer is here to break his silence with the track.

Coming forward in support of rapper Honey Singh, who has a long-standing beef with Badshah, he stated:“I will always support Honey Singh, irrespective of whether he is featured in my song or not. This is because I feel the pain of what he has gone through and the way he is coming back from his dark phase.”

