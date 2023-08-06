IND vs WI: Ishan's T20I form worries me; want Yashasvi to replace him, says Wasim Jaffer

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has called on the Indian team management to make some changes in their playing XI and bring in Yashsasvi Jaiswal in place of Ishan Kishan in the second T20I against West Indies, set to be played on Sunday evening.

Jaffer is worried about Ishan's form in T20I, and said that Mumbai Indian batter has had very low scores in the last 15 innings and his strike rate is also too low.

The 25-year old Kishan could only score six runs in nine balls in the first 1st T20I, which India lost by four runs.

"I want to see Yashasvi Jaiswal. He should play as an opening batter. I want to see Jaiswal in place of Ishan Kishan. Ishan Kishan's T20I form worries me. In the last 15 innings, he hasn't even scored a 40, the strike rate is also too low. So, that’s a cause of concern, but he was in good form in ODIs. It’s a different format (T20I). He also had an ordinary IPL season," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

The 45-year old also mentioned that Jaiswal’s IPL form, where he was adjudged as the emerging player of the tournament, was reason enough to give him a chance.

"Why not give an opportunity to the boy who played very well in the IPL? He won the emerging player award and is confident. I’ll definitely look towards that change. The first T20I was played on a difficult pitch, so expecting them [Kishan and Shubman Gill] to play in that fashion (free-flowing mode) is too much expectation. It’s crucial to see the pitch for the second T20I. If it’s good enough, then our batters will obviously play well," Jaffer said.

