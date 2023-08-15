With increased supplies, tomato prices in UP fall to Rs 100/kg

Lucknow, Aug 15 (IANS) With the arrival of fresh stock from Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the prices of tomatoes have dropped significantly in Lucknow.

Over the last five days, rates have plummeted from Rs 180 per kg to Rs 100-120 per kg in retail.

Traders predict further dip in prices in the next 15 days.

Traders said Himachal Pradesh, which is a key supplier to northern markets, including Uttar Pradesh, saw tomato yield surge from 2,000 metric tonnes to 26,000 metric tonnes in August leading to increased supply and price reduction.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh are expected to boost tomato production significantly from August to October.

A wholesaler on Sitapur Road said, “Wholesale tomato price has fallen from Rs 180 to Rs 60 per kg in the last five days. With the arrival of Maharashtra’s crop, prices are expected to fall further. However, some retailers are still selling it at Rs 120 per kg.”

Another dealer, Sonu Sonkar, said they are daily receiving 13 truckloads of tomatoes again, which had gone down to three per day in July.

Wholesalers at Dubagga Mandi said, “Many had stopped buying tomatoes due to high prices, but now the kitchen staple will be back in demand. We are expecting that by the end of the month, tomatoes will be sold at Rs 60 per kg in retail.”

