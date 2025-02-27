Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has joined hands with streaming giant Netflix once again for a new exploration of contemporary human emotions with “O Saathi Re.”

Imtiaz Ali joins hands with Netflix for ‘O Saathi Re’ after 'Chamkila'

This comes after the success of “Amar Singh Chamkila,” starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.

“O Saathi Re” features Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal in the cast.

“‘O Saathi Re’ surprised me at every turn of its development. It is a modern story with a vintage heart, an enchanted fairy tale set in the fiasco of metropolitan life.”

“I feel both relieved and excited at having Arif direct the stellar cast of Avinash, Aditi and Arjun (all aces there) and it is the ever strengthening relationship with Netflix that enabled us to enter the deceptively charming world of ‘O Saathi Re,'” said Imtiaz, reports variety.com.

Imtiaz will serve as creator, writer and showrunner for the new series, while also taking on executive producer duties alongside Mohit Choudhary. His brother Arif Ali, who previously directed “She,” will direct the series, with Imtiaz and Amogh Kanaskar handling the writing, reports variety.com.

Nidhi Sethia joins as creative producer, while Vishal Bajaj and Pratik Nandkumar More (Shoot at Site) round out the executive production team.

It is produced by Window Seat Films and Reliance Entertainment. Production is set to begin by the end of this month, with “O Saathi Re” examining “the vintage feeling of love in contemporary times.”

The project brings the cast back to Netflix – Aditi Rao Hydari returns after “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”; Avinash Tiwary follows his performance in “Sikandar Ka Muqaddar”; and Arjun Rampal returns after “Rana Naidu” Season 2.

Tanya Bami, series head, Netflix India, added, “We are thrilled to bring a story that delves into love, relationships, and human dilemmas — narrated in Imtiaz’s signature, deeply authentic style, an almost haunting quality to these stories. It’s a fresh and innovative take on relationships in contemporary times.”

“Now, with this phenomenal cast comprising Aditi, Arjun and Avinash, we are ready to bring this beautiful and poetic story to life. We can’t wait to embark on this journey with Window Seat Films and the whole team and our incredible cast and crew.”

