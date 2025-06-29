Implantable electronic device restores movement after spinal cord injury

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) A team of Australian researchers has developed and implantable electronic device has restored movement following spinal cord injury in an animal study, raising hopes for an effective treatment for humans and even their pets.

Spinal cord injuries are currently incurable with devastating effects on people’s lives, but now a trial at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland offers hope for an effective treatment.

“Unlike a cut on the skin, which typically heals on its own, the spinal cord does not regenerate effectively, making these injuries devastating and currently incurable,” said lead researcher Dr Bruce Harland, a senior research fellow in the School of Pharmacy at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland.

“We developed an ultra-thin implant designed to sit directly on the spinal cord, precisely positioned over the injury site in rats,” Dr Harland added in a paper published in Nature Communications journal.

The device delivers a carefully controlled electrical current across the injury site.

“The aim is to stimulate healing so people can recover functions lost through spinal-cord injury,” said Professor Darren Svirskis, director of the CatWalk Cure Programme at the University’s School of Pharmacy.

Unlike humans, rats have a greater capacity for spontaneous recovery after spinal cord injury, which allowed researchers to compare natural healing with healing supported by electrical stimulation.

After four weeks, animals that received daily electric field treatment showed improved movement compared with those who did not.

Throughout the 12-week study, they responded more quickly to gentle touch.

“This indicates that the treatment supported recovery of both movement and sensation,” Harland said. “Just as importantly, our analysis confirmed that the treatment did not cause inflammation or other damage to the spinal cord, demonstrating that it was not only effective but also safe.”

The goal is to transform this technology into a medical device that could benefit people living with these life-changing spinal-cord injuries,” added Professor Maria Asplund of Chalmers University of Technology. The next step is to explore how different doses, including the strength, frequency, and duration of the treatment, affect recovery, to discover the most effective recipe for spinal-cord repair.

