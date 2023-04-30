IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala, 'Orange' alert in 4 districts

Thiruvananthapuram, April 30 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Kerala for the next five days, and an 'Orange' alert has been issued in four districts - Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur.

A 'Yellow' alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

In districts with Orange alert, very heavy rain in isolated places has been predicted by the IMD, and could vary from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in the next 24 hours.

Districts with Yellow alert will have rains between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

The formation of a cyclonic system along the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep is cited as the cause of rains in south India in the next few days.

