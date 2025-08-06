IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala today

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 6 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely high rainfall in Kerala on Wednesday.

Kerala is expected to see generally cloudy conditions on Wednesday morning, with rain advancing by early afternoon and continuing into the evening and night.

The current temperature is around 24 degrees Celsius, expected to rise to a high of about 29 degrees Celsius before cooling through the evening.

A red alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod districts, while an orange alert is in place for Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kozhikode.

Likewise, a yellow alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts.

All educational institutions in Kasaragod, Kannur, and Thrissur districts have been closed for the day.

The IMD has also predicted strong winds reaching up to 60 km/h along the Kerala coast.

Extremely heavy rainfall refers to rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm in a single day. Such intense rainfall can lead to dangerous situations.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, there is a trend of intense rain over a short period, which can cause flash floods and lightning-related floods.

Heavy rain on Tuesday caused flooding and waterlogged roads in urban areas, especially in Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

Consequent to the rain in the past few days, rivers and dams, particularly in Idukki and Wayanad, are approaching or at critical alert levels.

On Tuesday, public ire was on display in Thrissur as the road with potholes was being resurfaced during rain. When the locals raised an alarm over the insensitive manner in which road resurfacing was going on, the Thrissur Corporation Mayor, M.K. Varghese, arrived at the spot and said that no work was undertaken.

The fishing community in the state is also eagerly waiting to resume fishing operations after the trawling ban, which ended on July 31, but after that, the sea was rough, and in certain areas, the fishing ban continues.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.