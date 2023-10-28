IMC 2023: Showcasing India’s transformational role in telecoms

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The 7th edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023, the largest telecom, media and technology forum in Asia, is showcasing the transformational role of telecom networks which form the vital backbone for 5G, 6G automation, IoT surge, Artificial Intelligence (AI), drones, satellite communication, rural connectivity and more.

The IMC, jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), has brought together the leading minds across policy and corporate landscape from India and elsewhere.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the need for resilient and secure supply chains and bolstering manufacturing in India as he launched “5G Use Case Labs” for 100 educational institutions for the development of applications across verticals such as education, agriculture, and health.Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, DG, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said, “a forward-looking approach needs to be adopted wherein all stakeholders benefiting from the networks contribute responsibly towards its upkeep and advancement.”

Ludvig Landgren, Head Cloud Software and Services, Ericsson said, “5G is driving transformation in India. In one year, we have 100 million subscribers of 5G. By the end of 2023, we believe an additional 30 million Indians will have access to 5G.”

As 5G expands and new applications are created, it will lead to massive job creation as well. Arvind Bali, CEO, Telecom Sector Skill Council said, “The telecom sector in India requires 11.59 million skilled professionals. However, there exists a demand-supply gap of 2.4 million skilled workers.”

Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, India Cellular & Electronics Association, added, “India is poised to become the global supplier of manpower. We now find ourselves in a unique position to fulfill the demands of North America, Taiwan, and Japan, particularly in industries like semiconductor manufacturing, where labour shortage is severe.”

On the role that IMC is playing to focus attention on telecoms, Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said, “IMC is promoting India's positioning in cutting-edge technologies and serves as a key forum for global thought leaders to design the next wave of digital innovation.”

In fact 5G will lead to a massive uptick in innovation as companies seek to take advantage of faster networks to deliver services.

Matthew Foxton, India Regional President & Executive Vice-President, Branding & Communications at IDEMIA said, “With advancement of standalone 5G networks and SIM connectivity innovations, mobile operators are able to offer their network subscribers more services in the consumer connectivity space. This will empower the next generation of innovators, positioning India at the forefront of the global digital landscape.”

