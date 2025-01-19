ILT20: Tom Banton's century sets up dominating nine-wicket win for MI Emirates over Sharjah Warriorz

Sharjah, Jan 19 (IANS) MI Emirates rode on Tom Banton's unbeaten 102 off just 55 balls to set up a mega nine-wicket win against Sharjah Warriorz here at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday in the ongoing ILT20 Season 3.

Making his maiden campaign for MI Emirates special, Banton became the fourth century-maker in the history of the competition and only the second in this season after Shai Hope's blistering century a week ago. While Hope's century went in vain, Banton's was a special one as it not only helped his team jump to the second position in the points table but this was also only the first century scored in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the history of ILT20.

Banton's blitz was well-supported by Kusal Perera who scored an unbeaten 56 off 42 balls, making light of the run chase, as they romped home to 177 in 17.4 overs. Banton brought about his ton with great authority, sending Dilshan Madushanka's short ball over the deep square leg for a huge six. His incredible knock was studded with 10 boundaries and six biggies while Perera packed off six boundaries and sent one over it in his commanding unbeaten knock.

Though Warriorz scalped dangerman Muhammad Waseem for 12 runs in only the second over through Dilshan Madushanka, their bowlers did not pose any threat to Banton-Perera's rock-solid partnership of 157 runs. To add to their woes, a dropped catch in the 12th over proved costly for the Warriorz when Karim Janat could not hold on to a sitter before Perera brought on his 50.

Put in to bat first, Sharjah Warriorz set up a total of 176/9 in 20 overs. MI Emirates left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was the cynosure of their bowling attack, tormenting the Warriorz batting order with four wickets for 24 runs while Alzarri Joseph bagged two for 39 with Romario Sheperd and Waqar Salamkheil chipping in with a wicket each.

Caught behind, opener Jason Roy was the first to fall for Farooqi in his first over at a score of 7/1 but Johnson Charles and Avishka Fernando steered Warriorz innings stitching together a valuable 50-run partnership in 27 balls. Riding on his sensational 81 off 27 balls in Warriorz' previous outing that set up a record-breaking chase against Dubai Capitals, Avishka set their home stadium ablaze with three boundaries and four sixes that had the Sunday audience in Sharjah up on their feet. He used the powerplay with explosive batting despite a slow wicket.

It was Romario Shepherd who eventually put an end to Fernando's quick-fire innings of 39 runs in just 17 balls, with a slower delivery that was slogged to the cover but not timing it well enough, went straight to Muhammad Waseem who juggled a bit before safely holding on to a big wicket that put Sharjah Warriorz at 57/2.

Johnson, in the meantime, consolidated the Warriorz innings but lost Rohan Mustafa for six runs putting Warriorz at a precarious 71/3. A 32-run stand between Johnson and Luke Wells brought some semblance to the home team's innings until Wells fell for Alzarri Joseph with 18 runs to his name.

At the other end, Johnson was struggling with momentum and had to settle with singles and doubles but with Karim Janat steading the innings after coming in at No.6, Johnson upped his ante and reached the half-century mark in the 14th over. He fell to Farooqi in the 15th over after scoring 59 runs off 42 balls and surviving a drop catch by Nicolas Pooran early in the innings.

At 140/5, Warriorz huffed and puffed their way to 176/9 losing wickets regularly in the following over with no significant contribution coming from the tailenders after Janat departed for 18 runs.

Player of the Match, Tom Banton said, "In my first eight or nine balls, I was on zero. It's funny how cricket works sometimes. It was a really good wicket. I struggled for 25 balls. I have a better understanding of my game than a few years ago. Nicky, Polly, Robin and everyone has been really good."

Sharjah Warriors captain, Tim Southee said, "It wasn't a bad score. We were reasonably happy with the score at the halfway stage. Avishka has been unbelievable in his first two games. Nice to see John at the other end but not taking wickets makes it hard. We weren't able to take wickets and it does hurt to drop catches."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.