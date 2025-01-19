Delhi polls: 719 candidates in fray on eve of last day of nominations' withdrawal

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) A total of 719 candidates remained in the fray for the Delhi Assembly elections on Sunday after 1,522 nomination sets, including multiple ones, were filed before scrutiny by Election Commission ahead of the polling on February 5, an official said.

The final list of candidates in each of the 70 constituencies will be out on Monday – the last day for withdrawal of names by eligible candidates.

Meanwhile, a walkathon was organised on Sunday by students of Maharaja Agrasen College, East Delhi, to raise awareness about the importance of voting in the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2025.

The event aimed to inspire citizens, especially young voters, to actively participate in the democratic process.

The walkathon witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, and local residents.

With banners, placards, and slogans emphasizing the significance of voting, the participants appealed to the public to exercise their right to vote and contribute to shaping the future of Delhi.

Special emphasis was placed on encouraging first-time and young voters to engage in the electoral process, recognising their vital role in strengthening democracy.

This initiative was highlighted by the District Magistrate (East), Amol Srivastava, who commended the efforts of the students and emphasized the importance of voter awareness campaigns in increasing voter turnout.

The walkathon reflects the collective effort to ensure an informed and active electorate, fostering a culture of civic responsibility among the youth.

Meanwhile, the Voters' Carnival, an initiative under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, concluded on Sunday with great enthusiasm at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden.

The carnival, organised from January 13 to January 19, aimed to create awareness about voting and electoral participation ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

The event witnessed a vibrant display of activities and attractions, including an art gallery, handicraft exhibitions, gaming stalls, know your polling station counters, quiz competitions, dance performances and wall of democracy.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi on Saturday organised a musical event at Central Park, Connaught Place, as part of the voter awareness campaign to encourage them to vote in large numbers in the February 5 Assembly election.

The vibrant musical event featured a mesmerizing performance by the renowned Sufi singers Nizami Brothers was inaugurated by CEO R. Alice Vaz.

As per the Election Commission, out of Delhi’s 70 constituencies, 58 are general and 12 SCs, across 11 districts. There are 83.49 lakh male voters, 71.74 lakh female voters, and 25.89 lakh young voters, adding up to a total of 1.55 crore voters.

According to Delhi CEO Vaz, the total number of polling stations in Delhi election is 13,033, out of which persons with disability (PwD) and women-managed are 70 each.

The term of the current Delhi Assembly ends on February 23, and the whole election process, including the declaration of result on February 8 and swearing in of the next government, has to be completed before that.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.