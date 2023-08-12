IIT Delhi awards 2,357 degrees, diplomas; honours alumni

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) IIT Delhi celebrated its 54th Annual Convocation on Saturday, awarding 2,357 degrees and diplomas to graduates. The event took place at the Dogra Hall of the institute and was graced by Gagandeep Kang, a virologist from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, as the chief guest.

Among the notable achievements, Archit Babuna, who earned a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering, received the President's Gold Medal.

Aditya Vimal, with a B.Tech. in Civil Engineering, was awarded the Director's Gold Medal. Dibya Jyoti Sarangi, M.Tech. in Applied Optics, was honoured with the Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal.

The convocation witnessed the graduation of the first batch of M.Tech. in Electric Mobility, Interdisciplinary M. Tech. in Cyber Security, Masters in Public Policy, Master of Science in Research (MSR) in Materials Science and Engineering, and the Joint PhD programme with the University of Queensland, Australia.

Addressing the graduates, Kang spoke about the responsibility that comes with their education, encouraging them to use their scientific skills for service. She shared her experiences in virology and public health, emphasising the impact of Indian scientists and companies on the global stage.

Kang said: “Your alma mater is a special place. IIT Delhi’s vision is to contribute to India and the world through excellence in scientific and technical education and research, to be a source of pride for all Indians and be a resource for society. In other words, you are called on to excel and to serve.

"IIT Delhi has a long-standing tradition of producing outstanding alumni who have excelled in various fields, making significant contributions to both India and the world. This culture of rigour, dedication, and pursuit of excellence has become the hallmark of an IIT graduate. As you enter the next phase of your life, hold onto this legacy of a scientific culture and let it inspire you in all you do.

"You are stepping into the world equipped with the power of science and technology. Science has solutions to offer for many of the problems we face in society, and the privilege of receiving high-quality education and training from an esteemed institution like IIT Delhi comes with responsibility to use your skills for service."

R. Chidambaram, Chairperson of the Board of Governors at IIT Delhi, highlighted the institute's global reputation and its role in advancing education and research.

Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi, highlighted the inclusion of flexibility, sustainability, and multidisciplinarity in the institute's curriculum, aligning with the New Education Policy (NEP).

The convocation also celebrated esteemed alumni, presenting them with the Alumni Awards 2023 for their outstanding contributions across various fields.

