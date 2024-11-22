IFFI 2024: Manish Malhotra says he’s ‘taking the big step’ as ‘Saali Mohabbat’ set to premiere

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Ace courtier Manish Malhotra’s film “Saali Mohabbat” is all set to premiere the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa and said that it was a dream that he had for almost eight years of producing interesting movie content.

Manish took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures of himself looking sharp in a black suit.

He captioned: “Taking the Big Step today .. A dream that I have had for almost 8 years of producing interesting movie content .. I launched @stage5production 3.5 years ago to Produce interesting intimate scripts and backing storytellers…”

“And today our First Film #SaaliMohabaat Premieres here at @iffigoa .. First film .. first premiere .. first step for @stage5production and grateful for this association to @officialjiostudios.”

Directed by actress Tisca Chopra, ‘Saali Mohabbat’ is all set to have its world premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The thrilling “howdunit” suspense drama, is set to have its world premiere in Goa on November 22. It stars Radhika Apte, Divyenndu, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra, Sharat Saxena and Anurag Kashyap.

Producer Manish Malhotra shared his thoughts on selecting Saali Mohabbat as his first project, “With Stage5 Production, my aim is to create cinematic experiences that are gripping and thought-provoking. The moment I read the script of Saali Mohabbat, I was drawn to its intense and thrilling narrative.”

He said that at Stage5 Production, they collaborate with heartfelt passion and a deep love for the craft, working closely with directors to bring their vision onto the screen with artistry and care.

“Saali Mohabbat” weaves a tale of an unpretentious housewife who tells a story of infidelity, deceit and murder. While her listeners are riveted, one of them gets the message she intended.

Jio Studios and Stage5 Production present “Saali Mohabbat”, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra and Manish Malhotra and directed by Tisca Chopra who would be making her directorial debut. The film stars Radhika Apte, Divyenndu, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra, Sharat Saxena and Anurag Kashyap.

