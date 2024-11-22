COP29: Scientists, artists, faith leaders call for greater commitment to delivery of climate finance

Baku, Nov 22 (IANS) As COP29 draws to a close in Baku, artists, scientists, faith leaders and climate advocates on Friday came together in a last push to call for greater commitment to the delivery of climate finance and an actionable plan for a just transition from fossil fuels.

Civil society experts expressed disappointment with what was termed a “lack of commitment” by developed nations and launched an open letter signed by over 100 climate champions from all walks of life calling on world leaders to chart a plan for a truly just transition to a cleaner, fairer and safer future.

The analysis follows the release of a revised text on Thursday, that was hailed for recognising the need to prioritise grants but criticised for a host of reasons among them failing to include the scale of the new finance goal and the lack of clear financial sub-goals for mitigation, adaptation, and addressing loss and damage for developing nations.

Given the bumpy COP negotiations, the open letter calls for further international cooperation towards a complementary global plan for the transition in the form of a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty -- a new binding framework that will help achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement without rich, polluting nations calling the shots in the negotiating rooms.

Signed by over 100 individuals, including actors, writers, influencers, youth and faith leaders, scientists, health professionals, activists and civil society leaders, the letter proposes a stop to the expansion of fossil fuels, a fair and equitable phase-out of existing fossil fuel production and a financed transition to clean energy.

Scientist David Suzuki, a signatory of the letter, told IANS: “The science has been in for decades and now we have surpassed so many planetary boundaries that civilization itself is at grave risk. We must act as one species and stop using economic, political, legal and religious excuses to block action.”

Actress Alysia Reiner said: “There are solutions. Look for them. Invent them. Imagine them. Invest in them, and support them. The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty is one of them. It needs all our support. Now.”

Writer and activist Rebecca Solnit added her name, saying: “We know what we need to do. We know that the stakes are everything for everyone for centuries to come. We know who is trying to stop us from doing it. The true purpose of COP is to orchestrate doing lead a swift transition away from fossil fuels and protect the earth, which no country or oil company has the right to destroy. So do it.”

Mitzi Jonelle Tan, climate justice activist, also joined: “With a climate denier as President-elect of one of the biggest nations in the world, we need other governments to step up for the people and planet. As with previous international treaties like the Land Mines treaty, we need governments who are dedicated to climate action, equality, and a living planet to support the call for a fossil fuel treaty. Our lives depend on this generation of leaders ending the fossil fuel era.”

