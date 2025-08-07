If tariffs from US keep increasing, it can have bad effect on economy: Amit Deshmukh

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, on Thursday expressed concern over the US decision to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, bringing the total tariff to 50 per cent, terming it a serious indicator of India's weakening foreign policy and urged the Centre to take immediate and effective steps.

Talking to IANS, Amit Deshmukh said: "I feel our foreign policy has failed. If the US has imposed such tariffs, then the Indian government must be held accountable. There hasn't been any strong response from our side, and that is worrying. If such developments continue, they can have a bad impact on our economy."

He further stressed that the silence from the Centre on such a critical issue raises questions.

"There should have been a clear and firm statement from the Indian government. So far, there hasn't been one, and that shows a lack of seriousness," he added.

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent foreign visits, Deshmukh said: "We are still waiting to see any concrete results from these foreign tours. The current state of India’s global relations and internal affairs is deteriorating, and the government must bear responsibility for that."

Deshmukh also reacted to the Malegaon blast verdict, in which all seven accused, including former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt. Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit, were acquitted by a special NIA court on July 31. The 2008 blast in Malegaon in Nashik district had claimed six lives and injured over 100. Deshmukh's father, Vilasrao Deshmukh, was the Chief Minister as that time.

"If the court has given its verdict, it must be accepted. However, it is equally important to acknowledge and understand the pain and sentiments of the victims. If they feel injustice has been done, they have the right to seek legal recourse through constitutional means."

"Terrorism is terrorism, and the law should punish the guilty—irrespective of who they are. If anyone feels wronged, they have the right to knock on the doors of justice."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.