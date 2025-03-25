Jaipur, March 25 (IANS) Speaking on 'One Nation, One Election' while addressing youth, students and new voters in a dialogue event in Jaipur on Tuesday, BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal said that if elections are held together, there will be less politics and more development.

He added that governments will focus on long-term progress, youth will get better opportunities, and dynastic political parties will weaken.

The event was held at the Panchayati Raj Institute auditorium on Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg where BJP leader Bansal highlighted the potential benefits of simultaneous elections in the country.

"'One Nation, One Election' will reduce political hostility and promote governance based on performance. It will be a milestone in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047," he said.

BJP leader Bansal emphasised that repeated elections over the last 30 years have led to voter apathy, with 40 per cent of eligible voters abstaining from voting.

He suggested that holding Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections simultaneously, followed by elections for local bodies within 100 days, could re-engage voters and strengthen democracy.

He also pointed out the financial strain caused by frequent elections.

Citing a report, he said that the last Lok Sabha elections cost Rs 1.37 lakh crore, with an average expenditure of Rs 1,400 per vote.

According to government estimates, simultaneous elections could boost India's GDP by 1.5 per cent, reinforcing economic growth.

BJP leader Bansal clarified that the 'One Nation, One Election' concept is not new.

"From 1951 to 1967, India followed a system where Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections were conducted together. However, this cycle was disrupted due to the premature dissolution of some state Assemblies and the extension of the fifth Lok Sabha's term during the Emergency in 1977."

"We need to revive this system and educate people about its benefits through a nationwide awareness campaign," Bansal urged.

Presiding over the event, Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore echoed similar sentiments, calling 'One Nation, One Election' a crucial step toward India's development and economic efficiency.

"To drive India's progress and prevent unnecessary expenditure, we must unite and actively participate in this campaign. A proposal supporting this initiative should be submitted to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) through various national projects," Rathore said.

He also noted that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is also working towards implementing a 'One State, One Election' model in Rajasthan.

The State BJP President reminded that on September 2, 2023, the Union government formed a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of holding simultaneous elections.

The committee sought public and political opinions, receiving responses from 47 political parties, of which 32 supported the idea, citing better resource utilisation and social harmony, BJP leader Madan Rathore said.

Legal experts, former Chief Justices of India, and Election Commissioners were also consulted, with most endorsing the proposal, he added.

The State convener of the 'One Nation, One Election' campaign, Sunil Bhargava, outlined legislative progress on the initiative.

He mentioned the 129th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly supports.

However, due to demands from MPs, the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill was sent to the JPC, which then formed the high-level committee under former President Kovind.

Bhargava highlighted the administrative and economic advantages of simultaneous elections, including better governance, focus on developmental policies, minimised disruptions caused by the Model Code of Conduct, more efficient allocation of resources and improved fiscal management, and investor confidence.

The 'One Nation, One Election' campaign continues to gain traction nationwide, with BJP leaders pushing for broader public awareness and support, said party leaders.

