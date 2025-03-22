Idukki is the 'golden goose' of Kerala Tourism: Minister Mohamed Riyas

Idukki, March 22 (IANS) The hilly district of Idukki known for its breathtaking view and the rough terrain is now identified as the ‘golden goose’ of Kerala Tourism marking the highest rise in foreign tourist footfalls among all the 14 districts of the state, said Tourism and Public Works Minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas on Saturday.

Though it is the largest district in the region in terms of area, it has the lowest population density among all the districts in the state.

Another feature of Idukki is a sizeable area comes under reserved forests and wildlife sanctuaries, both crucial for tourists.

Riyas arrived in Idukki to inaugurate the new Eco-lodge and renovated heritage Guesthouse at Peerumedu.

The Eco-lodge has been completed at a cost of Rs 5.05 crore under the Swadesh Darshan project.

Elaborating on the roadmap for tourism which today is the biggest money-spinning industry in the state, Riyas who is also the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said Kochi will soon be hosting a MICE Tourism Conclave besides a Wellness Tourism Conclave in Kozhikode to promote new products in the sector.

“Kerala Tourism is adopting a ‘Look East’ policy to increase the number of tourists from East Asian countries. As part of this strategy, we are collaborating with Malaysian Airlines to bring influencers and travel and tourism agents from eight East Asian countries to Kerala and Idukki and Wayanad will be the biggest beneficiaries,” said Riyas.

Local legislator Vazhoor Soman recalled that in the yesteryears Peerumedu was a popular spot, especially during the time when the state was ruled by the erstwhile royal family.

“With the new policies, Peerumedu will regain its glory in tourism. A circuit will be formed, linking places such as Panchalimedu, Vagamon, Uluppuni and Sathram,” said Soman.

Kerala Tourism Director Sikha Surendran said the new Eco-lodge will boost the farm tourism potential of Peerumedu.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.