IPL 2025: My form has been good in the league, says Suryakumar as MI open against CSK

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) Mumbai Indians' (MI) star batter Suryakumar Yadav remains optimistic about his form heading into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), despite a tough run in his last T20I series against England. The dynamic right-hander, who managed only 28 runs in five matches during the England series, joked about his struggles during the CSK vs MI pre-match press conference, assuring fans that he believes a turnaround is on the horizon.

Suryakumar, who has been a vital cog in Mumbai Indians’ middle order, will lead the five-time champion in their season opener after captain Hardik Pandya, who is currently serving a one-match suspension won't be available for the match.

Reflecting on his recent international performances, the 34-year-old revealed that his decision to bat at No.4 in T20Is was a strategic move to allow young Tilak Varma to make a greater impact at No.3. "Fortunately, in the IPL, the form has been good,” said Suryakumar in the pre-match presser.

The swashbuckling batter also hinted at Mumbai Indians’ flexible batting approach this season. He explained that the team would adapt to match situations, with players like Tilak and himself being open to shifting positions as required. "I try and bat the same way and try and make that impact whenever there is an opportunity, and so does he. So you might see guys being flexible during this season, during stints with the IPL and we are all, everyone is flexible like even I can bat at 3, I can bat at 5. Tilak can bat at 5. So, it's that flexibility we have in our team and with the form,” he added.

When asked about his own form, Suryakumar remained unfazed, emphasising his belief in the process rather than immediate results. “I think, the harder you work, the luckier you get. If it has to come, it will come at any time, but I am actually a process-oriented man. I love to work hard in the nets, and if the runs have to follow, they'll follow quickly some day or the other," said Suryakumar.

Suryakumar was one of Mumbai’s standout performers in IPL 2024, scoring 345 runs in 11 matches. MI will face CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

