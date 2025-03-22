Chhattisgarh: Governor Ramen Deka meets beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana in Bemetara

Bemetara (Chhattisgarh), March 22 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka visited Bemetara district of the state on Saturday, where he met beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and discussed their issues. He visited the village of Chorbhatti, near the district headquarters, and inspected the house of Kekti Bai Sahu, a beneficiary of the scheme.

A special moment during the visit was witnessed when Kekti Bai Sahu welcomed the Governor in the traditional Chhattisgarhi way. She offered him water in a pot as a gesture of respect, which deeply impressed Governor Ramen Deka, who appreciated the local culture.

He also expressed his happiness over the warm welcome.

During his one-day visit to Bemetara, the Governor also gathered information from PMAY beneficiaries about the benefits they had received through the scheme, as well as pensions and other government schemes. He inquired about the changes brought about in their lives due to these benefits.

After the meeting, Kekti Bai Sahu shared her experience with IANS stating that she had previously lived in a thatched-roof house, which caused her problems in every season.

Rain, intense heat, and strong winds used to affect her life. Now that she has a new house under the PMAY, she feels much more comfortable. She expressed her gratitude to the state government and the Governor, calling his visit a significant moment in her life.

The newly elected female Sarpanch (village head) of Chorbhatti raised the issue of the shortage of teachers in the village school during the Governor's visit.

She stressed the need to deploy teachers in the school to ensure children receive quality education. The Governor immediately instructed the district collector to make the necessary arrangements.

After the visit, the Governor remarked that schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are helping to improve the standard of living of people and ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach as many people as possible is a top priority for him.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.