Minnu, Harleen, Jemimah and Sneh named captains for Senior Women’s Multi-Day Challenger Trophy

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Minnu Mani, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues and Sneh Rana have been named captains of Teams A, B, C and D respectively for the upcoming Senior Women’s Multi-Day Challenger Trophy. The red-ball tournament will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun from March 25 to April 8.

The red-ball tournament had come back in the India women’s cricket domestic circuit in 2024 after last making an appearance in 2018. If it was hosted in the zonal format last year, the BCCI has now done away with it for the upcoming edition of the tournament and constituted teams based on first four alphabets in the English language.

The competition will be played in round-robin format and games will be of three days each, with the team having most points being adjudged as the winner of the tournament. All four teams have players who are mostly comprising of regulars in the Indian team as well as top performers from the recent Women’s Premier League (WPL) like Amanjot Kaur, who was adjudged as Emerging Player of the 2025 season, where her team Mumbai Indians won the title.

The tournament will also see uncapped fast-bowling all-rounder Kashvee Gautam in action, after she picked 11 wickets in nine games for the Gujarat Giants. Interestingly, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh Thakur haven’t been selected for the domestic red-ball tournament.

The decision to not include the quartet may have come due to the Neetu David-led women’s selection committee opting to keep them fresh ahead of the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka, starting from April 27 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Team A: Minnu Mani (C), Arundhati Reddy (VC), Richa Ghosh, Shipra Giri, Shubha Satheesh, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Mukta Magre, Henrietta Pereira, Tanuja Kanwar, Vasavi A. Pavani, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Anaadi Tagde and Pragati Singh.

Team B: Harleen Deol (C), Yastika Bhatia (VC), M. Mamatha, Pratika Rawal, Ayushi Soni, Arushi Goel, Kanika Ahuja, Mita Paul, Sree Charani, Mamta Paswan, Prema Rawat, Nandini Sharma, Kranti Goud, Akshara S and Titas Sadhu.

Team C: Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Shafali Verma (VC), Uma Chetry, Riya Choudhary, Tripti Singh, Tanusree Sarkar, Tejal Hasabnis, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Suchi Upadhya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saranya Gadwal, Joshita VJ, Shabnam MD, Saima Thakor and Garima Yadav.

Team D: Sneh Rana (C), Amanjot Kaur (VC), Nandini Kashyap, Shivangi Yadav, G Trisha, Jincy George, Raghavi Bist, Dhara Gujjar, Sanskriti Gupta, Yamuna V Rana, Vaishnavi Sharma, SB Keerthana, Kashvee Gautam, Manali Dakshini and Monica Patel.

