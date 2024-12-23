Idris Elba says he has perfected the enunciation of ‘Echidna’ in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actor Idris Elba, who voices the character of Knuckles in the upcoming movie ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’, has shared that he has finally perfected the enunciation of ‘Echidna’ in the movie.

In the upcoming movie, Sonic, Knuckles and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Talking about being back in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ as the voice of Knuckles, Elba said, “It feels great to be back in the old Knuckles fists, as they are. He’s a great character. I like playing him. There could be other actors who will play Knuckles one day, but right now it’s my job and I love that because he is such an icon”.

He further mentioned, “I’m excited that we’ve made another film and get to be back in cinemas. Now, also having the TV show (the Knuckles series, on Paramount+) as well as having made the last movie, I’m a little more embedded in [the mythology of] Knuckles. In the last movie, I struggled to say ‘Echidna’, I couldn’t say it properly. But now it just rolls off the tongue because I’m under the skin of Knuckles, so to speak. It feels good”.

Packed with sky-high stakes, lightning-fast thrills, and the iconic trio tackling their toughest challenge yet, ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ is all set to deliver a blockbuster adventure like never before.

The film is set to debut in cinemas on January 3, 2025 in 2D and 4Dx.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.