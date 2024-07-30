ICW: Aditi Rao Hydari says the ‘collection is so rooted in India & its traditions’

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Actress Aditi Rao Hydari dazzled as the showstopper for fashion designer Jayanti Reddy's collection at the FDCI India Couture Week.

Aditi exuded elegance and royalty in a golden sharara set, featuring a blouse with long sleeves, a deep neckline, and pleated details.

The outfit was richly embellished with pearl detailing along the borders.

Her makeup was glamorous, with red lips, a highlighted face, and her signature brows.

Her long tresses were left straight open.

The actress accessorised the look with a choker pearl necklace, with a massive pendant in the centre.

Talking about her ensemble and the collection, Aditi said: “I am happy that Jayanti has picked something contemporary in her silhouettes. It's so chill, so fun, and her work with shimmer is really beautiful, so rooted in India and its traditions."

The 'Heeramandi' actress continued: “The zardozi, beadwork, and intricate threadwork make it traditional with a huge sense of being relaxed in the contemporary. It reflects the rich legacy of Hyderabad's craftsmanship.”

Jayanti's eponymous luxury label that portrays old-world charm celebrates women through its classy and chic couture collections.

Speaking about her show, Jayanti said: "My collection is called 'threads to legacy', and it is inspired by the Nawabs and Nizams. I am from Hyderabad, and the city is so culturally rich."

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) shared Aditi’s runway walk on Instagram, noting, “Aditi Rao Hyadri turned showstopper for Jayanti Reddy at the Hyundai India Couture 2024. Jayanti Reddy's collection, 'Evocative Nawabi Canvas', was inspired by the rich cultural heritage of Hyderabad. The collection featured heritage textiles in conversation with antique motifs, revisiting India's regal past. Traditional embroideries, informed by the lavish lifestyles of the royals, were showcased in approximately 40 looks."

Aditi, born into the Tyabji-Hydari family, made her film debut in 2006 with the Malayalam film 'Prajapathi'. She has since appeared in films such as 'Delhi 6', 'Dhobi Ghat', 'Rockstar', 'Murder 3', 'Wazir', 'Bhoomi', and 'Padmaavat'.

The actress has also starred in Tamil films like 'Sringaram', 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam', 'Kaatru Veliyidai', 'Psycho', and 'Hey Sinamika'. She has done Telugu films like -- 'Sammohanam', 'Antariksham 9000 KMPH', 'V', and 'Maha Samudram'.

Most recently, she appeared in the period drama web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', created and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The series transports the viewers to the 1940s and the lives of the courtesans, filled with love, betrayal, power, and the fight for independence.

It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Sehgal in the lead.

The series is airing on Netflix.

Aditi’s upcoming projects include the silent film 'Gandhi Talks', directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, starring Aravind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, and Siddharth Jadhav, and the historical drama 'Lioness', written and directed by Kajri Babbar.

