ICICI Bank clocks 14.5 pc net profit growth at Rs 11,746 crore in Q2 FY25

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 14.5 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 11,746 crore (year-on-year) in Q2 FY25, from Rs 10,261 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The private sector lender’s net interest income (NII) increased by 9.5 per cent to Rs 20,048 crore, in Q2 2025 from Rs 18,308 crore in the same quarter last year.

Average deposits grew by 15.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14,28,095 crore (as on September 30). Net NPA ratio was 0.42 per cent at September 30, compared to 0.43 per cent at June 30, the bank said in its financial results. The net additions to gross NPAs, excluding write-offs and sales, were Rs 1,754 crore in Q2 2025 compared to Rs 2,624 crore in Q1 2025.

The ICICI Bank has written off gross NPAs amounting to Rs 3,336 crore in Q2 2025. The provisioning coverage ratio on nonperforming loans was 78.5 per cent on September 30.

According to the ICICI Bank, the domestic loan portfolio grew by 15.7 per cent (year-on-year) Rs 12,43,090 crore. Total period-end deposits increased by 15.7 per cent (year-on-year) and 5.0 per cent sequentially to Rs 14,97,761 crore (on September 30, 2024). Period-end term deposits increased by 15.9 per cent year-on-year and 5.5 per cent sequentially to Rs 8,89,038 crore. The annualised premium equivalent of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (ICICI Life) was Rs 4,467 crore in H1 FY25 as compared to Rs 3,523 crore in H1 FY24, according to the ICICI Bank.

The profit after tax of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, increased to Rs 694 crore in Q2 2025 from Rs 501 crore in Q2 2024. The profit after tax of ICICI Securities, on a consolidated basis, increased to Rs 529 crore in Q2 from Rs 424 crore in Q2 last year.

With the addition of 90 branches during H1-2025, the Bank had a network of 6,613 branches and 16,120 ATMs and cash recycling machines.

