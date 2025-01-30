Ibrahim Ali Khan: 2025 I’m coming for you slowly but surely

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) After it was announced that star Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibarahim is set to make his debut in Bollywood, the debutant said that he is coming for 2025, “slowly but surely”.

Ibrahim took to Instagram stories, where he re-shared a post featuring him and his father from his younger days.

For the caption, the brother of actress Sara Ali Khan wrote: “2025 im coming for you.. slowly but surely, you're mine…. For dad.”

It was on January 29 when filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed that Ibrahim is set to make his debut in the film industry.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared candid shots of Ibrahim alongside a lengthy note where he recalled his first meeting with Ibrahim’s mother and veteran actress Amrita Singh and Saif.

Karan wrote: “I met Amrita or Dingy, how the loved ones like to call her…when I was just 12 years old. She did a film for @dharmamovies with my father called Duniya, and I remember so vividly the grace, the energy & the commandment over the camera she had.

"BUT, what I remember the most is the warmest chinese dinner with her and her hairstylist of the time after our first meeting, followed by a James Bond movie! She treated me like her own the second we met and that was the power of her grace…which lives on through her and her children too!.”

He added, “With Saif, it was in Anand Mahendru’s office where I first met him. Young, suave, charming &; effortless…VERY much like the first time I met Ibrahim. And a strong friendship that continues from our generation to luckily our kids!!!”

The filmmaker said that he knows Ibrahim’s family for 40 years.

“Worked with them in different capacities - Duniya with Amrita, Kal Ho Naa Ho to Kurbaan with Saif and of course, Simmba with Sara followed by many more (to come!!) I know this family for the heart they have.”

Without mincing any words, Karan shared that films are in their blood, their genes and their passion.

“We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see.So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon…onto the screens!” Karan concluded the post about the grandson of veteran superstar Sharmila Tagore.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.