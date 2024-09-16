IANS Exclusive: The Rise of Narendra Modi

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Born on September 17, 1950, a few years after India gained independence and just before it became a Republic, Narendra Modi was the third of six children of Damodardas and Hiraba Modi.

As a child, Narendra Modi occasionally assisted at his father’s tea stall at Vadnagar railway station. He finished his schooling in Vadnagar in 1967, where he was seen as an average student but a talented debater and actor with a passion for theatre. At the age of eight, Narendra Modi joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and was mentored by Lakshmanrao Inamdar.

Narendra Modi’s first significant political action came in 1971, when he joined a Jana Sangh protest in support of the Bangladesh Liberation War, which led to a brief detention. After the 1971 Indo-Pak war, he became a full-time RSS pracharak (campaigner).

In 1978, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Delhi University, followed by a Master of Arts degree from Gujarat University in 1983. His rise in the RSS and subsequent involvement with the BJP laid the foundation for his political ascent.

In June 1975, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency in India that lasted until 1977. During this time, many of her political rivals were imprisoned, and opposition groups were outlawed.

Narendra Modi was named General Secretary of the "Gujarat Lok Sangharsh Samiti", an RSS committee that coordinated resistance to the Emergency in Gujarat.

After the RSS was banned, Narendra Modi went underground in Gujarat, often travelling in disguise to avoid arrest, once posing as a monk and another time as a Sikh. He was active in distributing anti-government pamphlets, organizing protests, and creating a network of safe houses for those wanted by the government.

Narendra Modi also helped raise funds for political activists and refugees. During this period, he authored a Gujarati book, Sangharsh Ma Gujarat (Gujarat in Struggles), detailing the events of the Emergency.

Narendra Modi met prominent political figures like trade unionist George Fernandes during this time.

In 1978, he was appointed as an RSS sambhagpracharak (regional organizer), overseeing activities in Surat and Vadodara. In 1979, he moved to Delhi to research and write about the RSS's role during the Emergency.

He returned to Gujarat and was assigned to the BJP in 1985.

In 1987, he played a key role in organizing the BJP's campaign in the Ahmedabad municipal election, which resulted in a decisive victory. His efforts during this time led to his appointment as organizing secretary of the BJP’s Gujarat unit.

Narendra Modi continued to rise within the party, playing significant roles in organizing key political events such as L.K. Advani's Ram Rath Yatra in 1990 and Murli Manohar Joshi’s Ekta Yatra in 1991-92.

He briefly stepped away from politics in 1992 to establish a school in Ahmedabad due to tensions with Shankersinh Vaghela, a BJP leader from Gujarat. However, at the insistence of BJP leader L.K. Advani, he returned to politics in 1994 and contributed to the BJP’s victory in the 1995 state assembly elections.

In 1995, he was appointed BJP national secretary and moved to Delhi, where he managed party activities in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

In 1998, Narendra Modi's strategy for the Gujarat Legislative Assembly election helped the BJP secure a majority, which led to his promotion to BJP general secretary (organization) later that year.

On October 7, 2001, Narendra Modi took on his first official role as Gujarat's Chief Minister. From that point on, he has led an elected government. He is now the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister and has had the longest tenure leading an elected government, including his 12 years as Gujarat's Chief Minister.

In 2014, under Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP won a landslide victory, becoming the first party in over three decades to secure a majority on its own.

Before taking office in New Delhi, Narendra Modi served as Gujarat’s Chief Minister for 13 years, beginning in 2001.

In 2014, the BJP, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, secured a decisive victory in the general elections, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Indian politics.

Narendra Modi's rise to power was seen as a shift towards strong leadership, with a focus on development and economic reforms. His message of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" (Together with all, Development for all) resonated with the masses, leading to a historic mandate that ended the decade-long rule of the Indian National Congress.

In 2019, the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, won a second consecutive term with an even larger majority. The 2019 elections solidified Narendra Modi's position as a transformative leader, with his government being credited for initiatives like the Goods and Services Tax (GST), demonetization, and schemes aimed at the welfare of the poor.

Narendra Modi’s appeal to the people, coupled with his decisive leadership on national security and development, helped the BJP cross the 300-seat mark in the Lok Sabha, reaffirming his dominance in Indian politics.

In 2024, Narendra Modi and the BJP once again clinched a resounding victory in the general elections, securing a third consecutive term. This unprecedented win cemented Narendra Modi’s place as one of India’s most dominant political figures in modern history.

Riding on the wave of national pride, economic growth, and social welfare schemes, Narendra Modi's leadership continued to resonate deeply with voters across the country. His vision of a "New India" and focus on development, infrastructure, and international diplomacy proved pivotal in securing yet another historic mandate. With this victory, Narendra Modi's legacy as a transformative and enduring leader was further solidified, steering India into a new phase of governance and global prominence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spent his entire life in service to the nation, and dedicated himself to the goal of building a stronger and more united India.

From his early days as a young boy helping his father sell tea, to his rise as the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi's journey has been one of tireless dedication and hard work. His commitment to the nation is evident in every step he has taken, whether it was working as an RSS Pracharak in his youth or later as a leader guiding India through economic, social, and global challenges.

Narendra Modi's vision for India has always been about nation-building. He believes that a strong and self-reliant India can only be built through unity, development, and progress. Throughout his leadership, he has implemented numerous initiatives aimed at improving the lives of ordinary people, from better infrastructure to digital connectivity and welfare programs. His focus on making India a global leader in various fields, including technology, economy, and diplomacy, showcases his commitment to shaping a bright future for the country.

What sets Narendra Modi apart is his unwavering dedication to the nation's development. He has shown an ability to inspire people across the country to dream big and work together for a better tomorrow. His leadership has helped ignite a sense of pride and responsibility among citizens, encouraging everyone to contribute to the nation’s progress.

Whether it’s through the "Make in India" campaign, the push for "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India), or other key initiatives, Narendra Modi’s dedication to building a prosperous and strong India remains at the heart of his mission.

On September 17, 2024, Narendra Modi will turn 74, marking another milestone in a life dedicated to serving the nation. Throughout his journey, he has sacrificed many personal comforts and desires to focus solely on the well-being and progress of India.

From his early days in politics to becoming the Prime Minister, he has always put the country first. His leadership has been defined by his relentless efforts to build a stronger and more united India. Whether it was improving the economy, focusing on infrastructure, or creating opportunities for the youth, every decision he made was aimed at uplifting the nation. He gave up a regular family life and personal ambitions and devoted all his energy to the dream of a prosperous India. His sacrifices inspire millions, showing that true leadership comes from a deep commitment to the people and the nation.

Bharat has never seen a leader like him - one who has consistently remained close to the underprivileged and the common man, even after reaching the highest office in the land. Unlike many leaders who become distant from the people once in power, Narendra Modi has always ensured his policies are rooted in the real needs of the poorest and most marginalized.

From launching welfare schemes aimed at providing basic necessities like housing, electricity, and sanitation to focusing on skill development and employment opportunities for the youth, Narendra Modi’s governance has been inclusive. His dedication to improve the lives of those who often remain unheard has set him apart as a leader who not only listens to the underprivileged but actively works to uplift them.

Bharat has never witnessed a Prime Minister so deeply involved with the grassroots, consistently prioritizing the nation’s development over personal interests. His leadership has reshaped how governance is perceived in Bharat, placing the welfare of the people at the heart of every decision.

(The author is an actress and Lok Sabha MP)

