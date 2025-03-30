IAF’s Su-30 MKI to display skills in multinational exercise in Greece (Lead)

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Aiming to hone skills against a dozen other counterparts, including the US, Israel, and France, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be participating in biennial multinational air exercise INIOCHOS-25, starting in Greece from Monday, an official said.

The IAF contingent, including Su-30 MKI fighters along with combat enabler IL-78 and C-17 aircraft, will join the prestigious multinational air exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force at Andravida Air Base from March 31 to April 11, 2025.

INIOCHOS is a biennial multinational air exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force. It serves as a platform for air forces to hone their skills, exchange tactical knowledge, and strengthen military ties.

According to the Hellenic Air Force, this edition, featuring the largest number of fighter aircraft and helicopters fielded by the participating countries, is divided into three phases. Phase 1, comprising the deployment of participating forces, was from March 24-30, while Phase 2 is the main phase, entailing the execution of the exercise, from March 31 to April 11.

The final phase will be the redeployment of forces, from April 11 to April 13.

The execution phase of the exercise will comprise Offensive Counter Air Operations, Defensive Counter Air Operations,

Strategic Air Operations, Air Power Contribution to Counter-Land Operations, Air Power Contribution to Maritime Operations,

Reconnaissance Missions, Combat Search and Rescue, Time Sensitive Target, and High Value Airborne Asset, as per the Hellenic Air Force.

Apart from the Hellenic Air Force and the IAF, the participants include France with the Μ-2000, the Israel with G-550, Italy with Tornado, Montenegro with B-412, Poland with F-16, Qatar with F-15, Slovenia with 2 PC-9, Spain with F-18, the UAE with Μ-2000/9, and the US with F-16, KC-46 and KC-135.

Cyprus will be represented by support staff, while Bahrain and Slovakia will have a team of observers.

As per the IAF, its participation in Exercise INIOCHOS 25 is to enhance international cooperation, synergy and interoperability among participating air forces.

An official said the exercise will provide an opportunity to train in planning and executing combined air operations, refine tactics in complex air warfare scenarios, and gain insights into operational best practices.

IAF's participation will not only strengthen its operational capabilities but also contribute to mutual learning and enhanced coordination among participating countries.

The IAF's participation in INIOCHOS-25 reflects its commitment to global defence cooperation and operational excellence. The exercise will further reinforce India's strategic partnerships-and bolster its capabilities in joint operations with friendly nations, said the statement.

In October last year, the IAF undertook the 12th Joint Military Training (JMT) with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) at Air Force Station Kalaikunda, West Bengal.

The RSAF participated with its largest contingent till date, comprising aircrew and support personnel from F-16, F-15 squadrons, along with G-550 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) and C-130 aircraft. The IAF participated with Rafale, Mirage 2000 ITI, Su-30 MKI, Tejas, MiG-29 and Jaguar aircraft.

