Chiranjeevi's next with Anil Ravipudi launched on Ugadi

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Marking the auspicious festival of Ugadi, Megastar Chiranjeevi has officially launched his next project titled 'Mega157' for now.

The untitled drama was launched with an elaborate pooja ceremony attended by Venkatesh Daggubati, Allu Aravind, and veteran director K Raghavendra Rao, along with others.

While Venkatesh Daggubati gave the first clap, the camera was switched on by Allu Aravind for the muhurat shot. Director K Raghavendra Rao directed the first shot for 'Mega157'.

Sharing some sneak peeks from the grand launch ceremony, Chiranjeevi wrote on his official Instagram handle, "On this joyous occasion of Ugadi, I’m happy to begin my journey with the amazing director @anilravipudi, producers @sahu_garapati, @sushmitakonidela, and the entire team of #Mega157A big thanks to my dear @venkateshdaggubati and all my friends from the industry for gracing the event!"

Made under the direction of Anil Ravipudi, Sahu Garapati, and Sushmita Konidela are producing the film under their banners Shine Screens and Goldbox Entertainments. The music for the drama will be scored by composer Bheems Ceciroleo.

While further details regarding the film’s plot and cast are yet to be unveiled, the reports suggest that Aditi Rao Hydari or Parineeti Chopra are in talks to play the female lead in the eagerly-awaited project.

However, an official confirmation is awaited.

On another note, actor Sivaji, who returned to the big screen after a long time with Ram Jagadish's courtroom drama 'Court – State Vs A Nobody', spilled his excitement about Chiranjeevi appreciating him for his performance in the film.

Taking to X (Previously known as Twitter), Sivaji posted pictures of himself with Chiranjeevi. He further penned a note that read, "This moment will be etched in my heart forever! My dearest annayya @KChiruTweets garu watched our #CourtTelugu and expressed his immense appreciation to this Mangapathi & whole team. Words can't describe this happiness! Love you Annayya."

