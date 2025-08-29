IAF Chief calls for unified approach to tackle emerging threats, ensure high preparedness

Shillong, Aug 29 (IANS) Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Amar Preet Singh on Friday highlighted the need for a unified approach to counter emerging threats and challenges to maintain a high level of preparedness to respond to any situation.

While addressing the Commanders' Conference, he also emphasised the crucial role of Eastern Air Command (EAC) in securing the country's northern and eastern borders. Air Chief Marshal Singh attended the Commanders' Conference held in Eastern Air Command headquarters in Shillong on Thursday and Friday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the four-day Conference is being held from August 27 to August 30.

In his address, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) emphasised the crucial role of Eastern Air Command in securing the Country’s northern and eastern borders, the spokesman said. The conference focused on enhancing the operational capabilities and effective coordination with other services to ensure seamless operations in the region.

The CAS awarded trophies to Air Force Stations for achieving excellence in the field of operations, maintenance and administration. The students of Air Force School, Kendriya Vidyalaya and UMEED Vidya Kiran School, Upper Shillong, had an opportunity to interact with the IAF Chief on Friday. The interaction evoked immense motivation and left an indelible impression on young minds.

The CAS was earlier received by Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, EAC. The IAF chief was presented with a guard of honour on his arrival and was introduced to all Commanders and Senior Officers of EAC.

Meanwhile, Air Marshal Surat Singh visited Air Force Station Kalaikunda last week to preside over the valedictory function of the 213 pilot course. The Air Marshal awarded trophies to the pilots who excelled in various fields and congratulated them on their successful completion of training.

