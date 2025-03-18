I’ve decided to take a break, says actress Kaviya Arivumani

Chennai, Mar 18 (IANS) Actress Kaviya Arivumani, who played one of the leads in the recently released film, ‘Niram Marum Ulagil’, has now announced that she has decided to take a break due to certain personal circumstances.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, Kaviya Arivumani, who was popular as a television actress and is best known for her performance as Mullai in the television serial ‘Pandian Stores’, wrote, “Dear All,

I wanted to share something important with you. Due to certain personal circumstances, I've decided to take a break. Right now, I need some time for myself, away from everything.”

Stating that she was grateful for the love and support she had received from all quarters, the actress wrote, “I am beyond grateful and truly appreciate all the love and support you've given me so far - it means more than words can express. I kindly ask for privacy during this time and hope you'll understand my need for this space.”

She clarified that by no means she was bidding adieu to the industry and that this was just a break. “This isn't a goodbye, just a pause. Until we meet again, take care and stay kind,” she wrote.

Kaaviya Arivumani’s last released film ‘Niram Marum Ulagil’ had her playing a hearing and speech impaired character called Malar. The film, directed by J B Britto, had four stories held together by a fifth story, which revolved around a conversation that happens between two pivotal characters. Kaaviya played the role of one of the leads in one of the four stories.

Prior to acting in Niram Marum Ulagil, the actress had worked in two other films namely Miral and Ripupbury. Kaaviya made her film debut with Miral, which featured actors Bharath and Vani Bhojan in the lead.

