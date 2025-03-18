Ahead of Sunita William’s ‘homecoming’, PM Modi pens letter to India’s illustrious daughter

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) As the NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore begin their journey back home from space, after staying ‘stranded’ at the International Space Station (ISS) for about nine months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to one of India’s most illustrious daughters hoping for her safe return.

The letter, penned by PM Modi to Sunita Williams on March 1, 2025, was shared by Minister of Minister in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on his social media handle.

“As the whole world waits, with abated breath, for the safe return of Sunita Williams, this is how PM Modi expressed his concern for this daughter of India,” he wrote while sharing the Prime Minister’s letter to Sunita Williams.

In the heartfelt letter, PM Modi writes, “Even though you are thousands of miles away, you continue to remain close to our hearts. The people of India are praying for your good health and success in your mission.”

He also states that during his previous visits to the United States and meetings with successive US Presidents, he inquired about her well-being.

PM Modi also recalled his meeting with the leading astronaut during his previous visit to the US in 2016. He also extended an invite to Sunita Williams to visit India after returning from space.

“After your return, we are looking forward to seeing you in India. It will be a pleasure for India to host one of its most illustrious daughters,” he wrote.

He further wrote, “1.4 billion Indians have always taken great pride in your achievements. Recent developments have yet again showed your inspirational fortitude and perseverance.”

Dr Jitendra Singh also informed that PM Modi met former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino a few days ago and requested that this letter from him and the people of India must reach her.

“Sunita, in turn, touched by the gesture, expressed her gratitude to PM Modi and India,” he informed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.