I think I can become one of the best athletes out there in tennis, says Raducanu

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Emma Raducanu, the 22-year-old British tennis star, is setting her sights on becoming one of the most athletic players in the sport as she prepares for the 2025 season.

In a significant step forward, Raducanu has hired renowned fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura to bolster her physical robustness and help her regain competitive consistency following a string of injuries that have plagued her career since her historic 2021 US Open victory.

Nakamura, known for his transformative work with tennis icons Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka, brings decades of experience to Raducanu’s team. The collaboration signals Raducanu’s intent to focus on her physical fitness, an area she admits remains untapped.

"I think he is going to help me just really explore how far I can go athletically," Raducanu was quoted by Sky Sports as saying. "I think I can become one of the best athletes out there in tennis, and I’m just looking forward to seeing how much I can do. The way I’m working with him and Nick, it’s a lot more integrated."

Raducanu has also found stability with her childhood mentor, Nick Cavaday, who will continue as her coach. Both Cavaday and Nakamura will travel with Raducanu during the 2025 campaign, starting with warm-weather training in Brisbane, Australia, before her first tournament of the new season in Auckland on December 30.

Having trained at London’s National Tennis Centre since helping Britain reach the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals last month, Raducanu is eager to hit the ground running. Her schedule includes potential stops in Adelaide before the Australian Open kicks off on January 12.

Persistent injuries have kept Raducanu sidelined for extended periods over the past few years, with a foot injury forcing her to miss the latter part of the 2024 season. Now ranked 59th in the world, she aims to play as many matches as possible in the early weeks of 2025 to build confidence and match fitness.

"I feel really strong. I feel really fit," Raducanu stated. "On the training court, I feel amazing. I’m running around and throwing myself around the court, but it’s different playing matches. It would just be good to see, as the level increases and if I have to play more back-to-back, how I’m going to react."

Raducanu also addressed the recent doping controversy surrounding Iga Swiatek, the five-time Grand Slam champion who received a one-month ban after a supplement she took was found to be contaminated with a prohibited substance. The case has heightened awareness among players about the risks associated with supplements and contamination.

"I think in general, not just me but a lot of the players I know, we’re quite apprehensive," she said. "Everything we take, we are very aware of the situation and how easily things can be contaminated. There are certain supplements that I may want to take, but I can’t because they’re over-the-counter and not batch-tested."

Raducanu acknowledged the financial burden of ensuring safety, noting that batch testing costs approximately £1,000 per item. "I’m very careful with what I drink and eat. If I leave my water around, I’m very on edge about it. But it’s just part of the sport. We’re all in the same boat."

