I-League 2024-25: Inter Kashi close gap to top with 2-1 victory over Shillong

Kalyani, March 24 (IANS) With the 2024–25 I-League title race teetering on a knife’s edge, Inter Kashi issued a bold statement of intent, defeating Shillong Lajong FC 2-1 at the Kalyani Stadium on Monday.

The win came just a day after league leaders Churchill Brothers were held to a frustrating 1–1 draw by Sreenidi Deccan, and it now sets the stage for a potential title decider between the two sides in Churchill’s own backyard next Sunday.

Goals from Nikola Stojanović and Mario Barco in the first half proved enough for Antonio López Habas’ side to seal three crucial points, keeping their championship hopes alive. With the win, Inter Kashi moved level on points with Churchill Brothers — both sitting on 38 points from 20 matches — but remain second due to an inferior head-to-head record.

That sits perfectly ahead of the highly anticipated clash between Inter Kashi and Churchill Brothers in what could well be the title showdown.

Shillong Lajong, despite showing signs of resistance in the latter stages, found themselves outplayed for most of the contest. They remain seventh in the standings with 26 points from 20 matches.

Inter Kashi, knowing the importance of the occasion, began the match with intensity and purpose. Their attacking intent was evident early on, with Bryce Miranda slipping in Barco with a clever through ball. The Spanish striker, however, saw his shot cannon off the woodwork.

Lajong’s defensive frailty was finally exposed in the 33rd minute. Stojanović capitalised on a loose pass from Renan Paulino at the edge of the box and unleashed a thunderous left-footer that left Lajong goalkeeper Ranit Sarkar with no chance.

Things went from bad to worse for Lajong just six minutes later. Edmund Lalrindika played a delicate ball between the defenders, and this time Barco made no mistake, calmly slotting home to double the advantage for Inter Kashi. The hosts could have made it 3–0 before half-time when Prasanth Karuthadathkuni found himself one-on-one with Sarkar, only to fluff his lines under pressure.

The second half began much like the first, with Inter Kashi dominating possession and carving open opportunities, but Sarkar stood firm to keep his side in the contest.

Lajong finally found a foothold in the game in the 78th minute. Batskhemlang Thangkhiew collected a poor clearance from Inter Kashi defence, took a superb first touch, and fired a low drive past goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya to reduce the deficit.

Despite a late surge from Lajong, Inter Kashi held their shape defensively and managed the closing stages well. Barco had a golden chance to restore the two-goal cushion in stoppage time but misfired with only the keeper to beat.

