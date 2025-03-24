Gujarat: Employment training program launched for prisoners in Chhota Udepur

Ahmedabad, March 24 (IANS) In an initiative aimed at rehabilitating prisoners, District Collector Gargi Jain inaugurated a 13-day self-employment training program at the Chhota Udepur Sub Jail in Gujarat on Monday.

A total of 35 inmates, including both men and women, will undergo specialised training designed to equip them with skills that will help them earn a livelihood after their release.

The program has been launched in collaboration with the Baroda Self-Employment Development Institute and focuses on group product entrepreneurship training. Under the guidance of State Jail Department DGP K.L. Rao, efforts are being made across Gujarat to introduce similar training programs in all prisons.

The goal is to provide inmates with productive skills, enabling them to reintegrate into society with financial independence upon completing their sentences. The training, which began on Monday, will span 13 days and focus on handicraft production, particularly in making jute products.

Experts in the field will conduct sessions, helping the prisoners learn skills that can be monetised once they are released. Among the 35 participants, 32 are male inmates, while three are female prisoners.

Following the inauguration, District Collector Gargi Jain visited the Sub Jail to oversee the program’s implementation. Several dignitaries, including District Development Officer Sachin Kumar, Baroda Self-Employment Institute Director Rahul Joshi, Sub-Jail Superintendent D.K. Parmar, and officials from the Rural Development Agency, were present at the event.

Jail Subedar Jayrambhai Vasava and staff members from Baroda Swaraj Institute also attended. ​Gujarat's prison system has implemented various vocational training programs to facilitate inmate rehabilitation and reintegration into society. These initiatives aim to equip prisoners with practical skills, enhancing their employability upon release.​

In October 2021, Vadodara Central Jail, in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), introduced a sports training camp as part of prisoner welfare activities. This month-long program offered inmates training in sports such as chess, carom, and volleyball, with IOCL providing the necessary sports kits.

Earlier, in September 2016, Sabarmati Central Prison inaugurated India's first diamond-processing training school within a prison.

In November 2013, the Gujarat Prisons Department collaborated with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to offer vocational courses to inmates across ten prisons, including those in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Surat.

Courses encompassed soil and fertiliser management, computer applications, carpentry, motor rewinding, electrical repairs, laundry, beauty treatment, and toy-making. ​

