I gave my best to you: Biden at farewell speech during Democratic National Convention

Washington, Aug 20 (IANS) US President Joe Biden, who took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention for his farewell speech, said, he gave his best to America.

"I love you," the 81-year-old president told the gathering, amid a rapturous welcome and chants of "Thank you, Joe".

"America, I gave my best to you," a tearful Biden said at the end of a lengthy and emotional speech.

Defending his legacy and hailing Vice-President and Democrats Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, he said, "The Democrats were in a battle for the very soul of America ahead of the November contest against Donald Trump, BBC reported.

Though he highlighted the achievements of his government, his speech was more of a campaign for Harris.

At the end of his address, Biden was joined by his wife, children, Harris, and running mate Tim Walz.

Harris, who showed up at the convention in Chicago, said "Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation and for all you continue to do," she said.

"Let us fight for the ideas we hold dear and let us always remember when we fight, we win," she said.

In a post on social media platform X, Biden said, "The vote each of us casts this year will determine whether democracy and freedom will prevail. It's that simple - and that serious. The power is in your hands. History is in your hands. America's future is in your hands."

He concluded his speech, by saying "America is a nation of possibilities".

Earlier, Hillary Clinton, who lost against Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential polls, said they were close to seeing Harris "on the other side of that glass ceiling" as the first female president of the US.

Clinton was among the first Democratic leaders to endorse Harris after Biden quit the race and threw his weight behind the Vice President.

Harris' acceptance speech will be the dominant event on the final day of the convention on Thursday.

