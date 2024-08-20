50 dead, 15 missing in typhoon-induced heavy rainfall in China

Beijing, Aug 20 (IANS) Fifty people had been confirmed dead and 15 others remained missing after typhoon-induced heavy rains lashed Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, according to local authorities.

Since late July, rainstorms unleashed by Typhoon Gaemi have severely impacted the county-level city of Zixing, which is administered by Chenzhou City, triggering flash floods and landslides, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Chenzhou headquarters for supporting Zixing's emergency rescue, restoration, and reconstruction work, 128,000 people were affected and 11,869 houses and buildings collapsed.

There were electricity, road, and communications interruptions in 149, 152, and 78 villages respectively.

All administrative villages in the disaster-stricken areas of Zixing have initially regained access to roads, electricity, communications, and water. Rescue efforts and post-disaster reconstruction are underway.

