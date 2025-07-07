'I did think we declared late... but India won that's important': Dilip Vengsarkar

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Shubman Gill’s late declaration on Day 4 raised eyebrows, especially with rain looming over the final morning. But by Sunday evening, India had silenced all doubts with a convincing win, proving that in Test cricket, the result outweighs the speculation.

India’s second-innings declaration came nearly an hour after the Tea break. Despite holding a commanding lead of over 550, many expected the innings to close right after Gill launched Joe Root for back-to-back sixes. Instead, the team batted for five more overs before setting a mammoth target of 608.

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar echoed the concerns around timing but praised the outcome. "I did think we declared late, but India won—that’s what is important,” Vengsarkar told IANS. "It was a very important win. Lord’s will be a very important match. Gill batted extremely well."

Leading in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Gill impressed with both his fluent knock and composed captaincy. His calm decision-making under pressure has bolstered his credentials as a long-term leader.

With Jasprit Bumrah opting out to manage his workload, India handed the new ball to debutant Akash Deep, who seized the moment.

“Akash Deep grabbed his opportunity with both hands. He will be a frontline bowler for the team,” Vengsarkar said, highlighting India’s growing depth in the pace department.

However, spin remained a concern. "I think we were short of a spin bowler,” he observed. “If Kuldeep (Yadav) comes in, it'll be beneficial."

Despite the absence of senior stars, India's victory underlined the strength of its bench and the collective spirit of the team.

“Everyone contributed,” Vengsarkar added. “Bumrah is a great bowler, but it’s very important that he remains fit.”

With momentum on their side, India now head to Lord’s, cricket’s most storied venue, with renewed belief. The leadership of Gill, the rise of new talent, and a hungry squad will be crucial as the series heads into a decisive phase.

The challenge intensifies, the stage grows bigger and Lord’s awaits.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.