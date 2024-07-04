'I Am Over You' from 'Wild Wild Punjab' is a quirky breakup anthem

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) The makers of Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, and Jassie Gill-starrer 'Wild Wild Punjab' on Thursday unveiled the breakup anthem of the year titled 'I Am Over You'.

The three-minute and three seconds video features the four boys wearing pyjamas, and tee-shirts and grooving to the upbeat music of 'I Am Over You'. From expressing their bitterness at being cheated upon to overcoming it by saying 'I Am Over You', the song captures the emotions of a guy's heartbreak in a fun yet quirky way.

The song is sung by Amit Gupta, music and lyrics are by Luv Ranjan, and the choreography is by Adil Shaikh.

Sharing the song on social media, the makers wrote in the caption: "Dear ex, life's better without you! #IAmOverYou... Here's a breakup anthem for everyone who needs healing. Song out now."

'Wild Wild Punjab' revolves around the story of four best friends, who are on a wackiest breakup trip. It features a heartbroken Rajesh Khanna, a.k.a. Khanne (Varun), who is determined to confront his ex at her wedding in front of her family, notwithstanding the groom or the baraatis, to say four magical words 'I am over you'.

The film also stars Patralekhaa, and Ishita Raj.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, 'Wild Wild Punjab' is a Luv Films Production, directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

The film is all set to premiere on July 10 on Netflix.

On the work front, Varun, who is best known for his role 'Choocha' in the movie 'Fukrey', has starred in films like 'Dolly Ki Doli', 'Arjun Patiala', 'Khandaani Shafakhana', and 'Cirkus' among others.

Sunny has starred in films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Jai Mummy Di', and 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.