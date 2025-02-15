Hyundai crosses 37 lakh unit exports from India, to make more cars for the world

Gurugram, Feb 15 (IANS) Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), one of the country’s leading automobile manufacturers, has completed 25 years of exports from India, reinforcing its position as the largest exporter in this segment.

Since starting exports in 1999, the company has shipped over 3.7 million (37 lakh) vehicles across the globe, it said in a statement.

The company’s export data showed the success of India’s push for self-reliant and globally competitive automobile production.

Over the years, Hyundai has expanded its global reach, exporting cars to more than 150 countries.

At present, the company supplies vehicles to over 60 nations, with Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Mexico, Chile, and Peru emerging as its top markets in 2024.

Hyundai exported a total of 1,58,686 vehicles in 2024, the company said. Among the top-selling export models, the i10 family has surpassed 1.5 million units in overseas sales, while the popular VERNA series has crossed 500,000 exports.

The carmaker has also achieved a major milestone by exporting over 1 million vehicles to Africa.

“Hyundai Motor India Limited proudly stands as the largest exporter of passenger vehicles from India on a cumulative basis,” according to Unsoo Kim, Managing Director-HMIL.

He added that this is testimony to the increasing level of trust on Indian engineering and popularity of Indian craftmanship worldwide.

"Aligned to our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity,’ our resolve to serve global customers with a wide range of smart mobility solutions will continue to grow stronger as we commit ourselves to Make in India, Made for the World,” Kim stated.

Policies such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector and the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme have encouraged investments in vehicle production and exports.

Meanwhile, the automobile manufacturer reported Rs 1,161 crore net profit in the third quarter (Q3) of financial year 2025 (FY25).

This was a 19 per cent decline over the corresponding figure of Rs 1,425 crore for the same quarter of FY 2023-24.

The revenue from operations declined 1.3 per cent during the third quarter at Rs 16,648 crore, as against Rs 16,875 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

