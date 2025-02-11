Telangana Government Hikes Beer Prices by 15% – Effective from Feb 11

Hyderabad: In a move that has disappointed beer lovers across Telangana, the state government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has increased beer prices by 15%. The revised prices come into effect today (February 11), following a recent Government Order (GO) issued by the Excise Department.

As per the new pricing structure, the average cost of light beer, which was around Rs. 150, will now rise to approximately Rs. 180. Similarly, the price of strong beer will jump from Rs. 160 to nearly Rs. 200.

With summer approaching, beer consumption is expected to surge over the next two to three months. While the price hike is likely to boost the Excise Department’s revenue, many regular consumers feel it will add financial strain on those who consume beer frequently.

This decision comes on the heels of a brief disruption in beer supply last month when United Breweries halted distribution in Telangana due to pricing issues and outstanding dues from the state government. Eventually, a committee led by retired Justice Jaiswal recommended the price revision, leading to the latest hike.

With liquor prices going up, beer enthusiasts may have to rethink their summer refreshment choices or brace for increased spending.