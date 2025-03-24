Hyderabad Woman Jumps from Moving Train to Escape Attempted Sexual Assault

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman sustained severe injuries after jumping from a moving train to escape an alleged sexual assault attempt by a 25-year-old man. The incident occurred on Saturday at around 8:15 PM near Kompally.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the victim, a private employee in Hyderabad and a native of Ananthapur district, lodged a complaint the following day due to the severity of her injuries.

Incident Details

The victim stated that she had traveled from Medchal to Secunderabad around 3 PM on March 22 to repair her mobile phone display. After completing the repair, she purchased a general ticket to Medchal and boarded an MMTS train at Secunderabad Railway Station at 7:15 PM, sitting in the ladies' coach.

At approximately 8:15 PM, after two female passengers disembarked at Alwal Railway Station, an unknown man, described as around 25 years old, thin, and dark-skinned, allegedly approached her and made inappropriate demands. When she refused, he reportedly attempted to sexually assault her. In a desperate attempt to escape, she jumped from the moving train, sustaining severe injuries to her head, chin, right hand, and waist.

Passersby alerted emergency services, and she was rushed to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, for medical treatment. The victim informed the police that she could identify the attacker if she saw him again.

Similar Incidents Highlight Growing Concerns

This case bears similarities to the 2011 Soumya murder case in Kerala, where a 23-year-old saleswoman was raped and murdered aboard the Ernakulam-Shoranur train. Additionally, on February 6, 2025, a 36-year-old pregnant woman in another horrifying incident was pushed out of a moving train by a habitual offender after resisting an attempted assault, leading to a miscarriage.

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused. This incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of women in public transport, urging authorities to strengthen security measures on trains.