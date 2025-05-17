Hyderabad Weekend Events on May 17 and 18
Hyderabad is all set to turn up the vibe this weekend with a colorful mix of events that promise fun, flavor and creativity for everyone. From immersive art experiences and stand-up comedy to baking classes, dance workshops and mango-themed feasts, the city has something exciting in store for every kind of explorer. Whether you're planning a day out with friends, a family activity or simply want to try something new, here’s a curated list of the most happening events across the city on Saturday and Sunday May 17 and 18 2025.
Sunday Funday at Tank Bund
- Venue: NTR Marg, Tank Bund
- Date: Sunday, May 18
- Time: 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM
The popular Sunday Funday is back with a lively, traffic-free stretch featuring food stalls, live entertainment, family activities and cultural showcases right along the scenic lakeside
Lowlight Sessions – Ambient Sound Art Experience
- Venue: Imli Sarai, Banjara Hills
- Date: Saturday, May 17
- Time: 8:00 PM onwards
- Featuring: KD Edji, a DJ and sound artist blending ambient sounds with UK club rhythms
- Curated by: Varun Desal, Kolkata-based multidisciplinary artist
Gaurav Kapoor Live – Stand-Up Comedy
- Venue: Shilpakala Vedika
- Date: May 23 to July 6
- Enjoy an evening full of laughter with one of India's top comedians
Pottery Workshop
- Venue: Heart Cup Coffee, Gachibowli
- Dates: May 17 & 18
- Includes: Complimentary drink, tools, materials, step-by-step guidance
- Open to all age groups – take your creation home!
Dance Workshops at 1 Hundred Dance Studio
- Dates: May 17–29
- Genres: Salsa, Bachata, Urban Kiz
- Beginner-friendly sessions for learning social dance styles
Baking Workshop for Beginners
- Venue: Mythus Brewpub & Kitchen
- Date: Sunday, May 18
- Learn to bake simple and tasty treats – ideal for all ages
Mini Pearl Bag Workshop
- Venue: Makobrew World Coffee Bar
- Dates: May 17 & 18, 2:00 PM
- Age: 8+
- Learn pearl weaving and bag-making with all materials provided
Salsa Ladies Styling Workshop
- Venue: 1 Hundred Dance Studio
- Dates: May 17 & 31, 8:00 PM
- Exclusive to women, focused on salsa styling
- Only 10 spots – heels recommended
Doodle Art Date – For Couples & Friends
- Venue: Mindspace Social
- Date: Saturday, May 17, 2:00 PM
- Fun session with drawing, storytelling – materials provided
- Open to all age groups
Chikka on Roll – Talk by Ruchika
- Venue: Aaromale Cafe & Creative Community
- Dates: May 17 & June 1, 6:00 PM
- Language: Hindi
- A heartfelt, humorous take on love, life, and healing in your twenties
Zaiqa-e-Hyderabad – Culinary Showcase
- Venue: Roast CCX, Banjara Hills
- Date: Sunday, May 18, 1:00 PM
- A heritage food tasting featuring classics like Zafrani Biryani and Shahi Tukda
Mango Food Festival – Aamlicious Feast
- Venue: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Kondapur
- Ongoing Event
- Dive into mango-themed delicacies and refreshing summer treats
So, Hyderabadis, get ready to eat, laugh, dance, and create — this weekend is packed with experiences you don’t want to miss!