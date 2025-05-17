Hyderabad Weekend Events on May 17 and 18

May 17, 2025, 12:09 IST
- Sakshi Post

Hyderabad is all set to turn up the vibe this weekend with a colorful mix of events that promise fun, flavor and creativity for everyone. From immersive art experiences and stand-up comedy to baking classes, dance workshops and mango-themed feasts, the city has something exciting in store for every kind of explorer. Whether you're planning a day out with friends, a family activity or simply want to try something new, here’s a curated list of the most happening events across the city on Saturday and Sunday May 17 and 18 2025.

Sunday Funday at Tank Bund

  • Venue: NTR Marg, Tank Bund
  • Date: Sunday, May 18
  • Time: 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

The popular Sunday Funday is back with a lively, traffic-free stretch featuring food stalls, live entertainment, family activities and cultural showcases right along the scenic lakeside

Lowlight Sessions – Ambient Sound Art Experience

  • Venue: Imli Sarai, Banjara Hills
  • Date: Saturday, May 17
  • Time: 8:00 PM onwards
  • Featuring: KD Edji, a DJ and sound artist blending ambient sounds with UK club rhythms
  • Curated by: Varun Desal, Kolkata-based multidisciplinary artist

Gaurav Kapoor Live – Stand-Up Comedy

  • Venue: Shilpakala Vedika
  • Date: May 23 to July 6
  • Enjoy an evening full of laughter with one of India's top comedians

Pottery Workshop

  • Venue: Heart Cup Coffee, Gachibowli
  • Dates: May 17 & 18
  • Includes: Complimentary drink, tools, materials, step-by-step guidance
  • Open to all age groups – take your creation home!

Dance Workshops at 1 Hundred Dance Studio

  • Dates: May 17–29
  • Genres: Salsa, Bachata, Urban Kiz
  • Beginner-friendly sessions for learning social dance styles

Baking Workshop for Beginners

  • Venue: Mythus Brewpub & Kitchen
  • Date: Sunday, May 18
  • Learn to bake simple and tasty treats – ideal for all ages

Mini Pearl Bag Workshop

  • Venue: Makobrew World Coffee Bar
  • Dates: May 17 & 18, 2:00 PM
  • Age: 8+
  • Learn pearl weaving and bag-making with all materials provided

Salsa Ladies Styling Workshop

  • Venue: 1 Hundred Dance Studio
  • Dates: May 17 & 31, 8:00 PM
  • Exclusive to women, focused on salsa styling
  • Only 10 spots – heels recommended

Doodle Art Date – For Couples & Friends

  • Venue: Mindspace Social
  • Date: Saturday, May 17, 2:00 PM
  • Fun session with drawing, storytelling – materials provided
  • Open to all age groups

Chikka on Roll – Talk by Ruchika

  • Venue: Aaromale Cafe & Creative Community
  • Dates: May 17 & June 1, 6:00 PM
  • Language: Hindi
  • A heartfelt, humorous take on love, life, and healing in your twenties

Zaiqa-e-Hyderabad – Culinary Showcase

  • Venue: Roast CCX, Banjara Hills
  • Date: Sunday, May 18, 1:00 PM
  • A heritage food tasting featuring classics like Zafrani Biryani and Shahi Tukda

Mango Food Festival – Aamlicious Feast

  • Venue: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Kondapur
  • Ongoing Event
  • Dive into mango-themed delicacies and refreshing summer treats

So, Hyderabadis, get ready to eat, laugh, dance, and create — this weekend is packed with experiences you don’t want to miss!


Read More:

Tags: 
Hyderabad
Weekend events
Weekend activities
hyderabad events
workshops in Hyderabad
Musical Concerts
Food Festivals
Sunday Funday
Advertisement
Back to Top