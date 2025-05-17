Hyderabad Weekend Events on May 17 and 18

Hyderabad is all set to turn up the vibe this weekend with a colorful mix of events that promise fun, flavor and creativity for everyone. From immersive art experiences and stand-up comedy to baking classes, dance workshops and mango-themed feasts, the city has something exciting in store for every kind of explorer. Whether you're planning a day out with friends, a family activity or simply want to try something new, here’s a curated list of the most happening events across the city on Saturday and Sunday May 17 and 18 2025.

Sunday Funday at Tank Bund

Venue: NTR Marg, Tank Bund

Date: Sunday, May 18

Time: 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

The popular Sunday Funday is back with a lively, traffic-free stretch featuring food stalls, live entertainment, family activities and cultural showcases right along the scenic lakeside

Lowlight Sessions – Ambient Sound Art Experience

Venue: Imli Sarai, Banjara Hills

Date: Saturday, May 17

Time: 8:00 PM onwards

Featuring: KD Edji, a DJ and sound artist blending ambient sounds with UK club rhythms

Curated by: Varun Desal, Kolkata-based multidisciplinary artist

Gaurav Kapoor Live – Stand-Up Comedy

Venue: Shilpakala Vedika

Date: May 23 to July 6

Enjoy an evening full of laughter with one of India's top comedians

Pottery Workshop

Venue: Heart Cup Coffee, Gachibowli

Dates: May 17 & 18

Includes: Complimentary drink, tools, materials, step-by-step guidance

Open to all age groups – take your creation home!

Dance Workshops at 1 Hundred Dance Studio

Dates: May 17–29

Genres: Salsa, Bachata, Urban Kiz

Beginner-friendly sessions for learning social dance styles

Baking Workshop for Beginners

Venue: Mythus Brewpub & Kitchen

Date: Sunday, May 18

Learn to bake simple and tasty treats – ideal for all ages

Mini Pearl Bag Workshop

Venue: Makobrew World Coffee Bar

Dates: May 17 & 18, 2:00 PM

Age: 8+

Learn pearl weaving and bag-making with all materials provided

Salsa Ladies Styling Workshop

Venue: 1 Hundred Dance Studio

Dates: May 17 & 31, 8:00 PM

Exclusive to women, focused on salsa styling

Only 10 spots – heels recommended

Doodle Art Date – For Couples & Friends

Venue: Mindspace Social

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2:00 PM

Fun session with drawing, storytelling – materials provided

Open to all age groups

Chikka on Roll – Talk by Ruchika

Venue: Aaromale Cafe & Creative Community

Dates: May 17 & June 1, 6:00 PM

Language: Hindi

A heartfelt, humorous take on love, life, and healing in your twenties

Zaiqa-e-Hyderabad – Culinary Showcase

Venue: Roast CCX, Banjara Hills

Date: Sunday, May 18, 1:00 PM

A heritage food tasting featuring classics like Zafrani Biryani and Shahi Tukda

Mango Food Festival – Aamlicious Feast

Venue: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Kondapur

Ongoing Event

Dive into mango-themed delicacies and refreshing summer treats

So, Hyderabadis, get ready to eat, laugh, dance, and create — this weekend is packed with experiences you don’t want to miss!