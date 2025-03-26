Hyderabad Weather Today, March 26: High Temperatures Near 40°C, Heatwave Returns!

Telangana is once again facing a heatwave, with temperatures soaring across the state. Several districts are set to exceed 40°C on Wednesday, March 26, while Hyderabad’s temperature is predicted to reach around 38-39°C. The brief relief brought by recent rain has faded, and the heat is now intensifying.

As of now, Hyderabad’s temperature stands at 37°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and it is expected to rise as the day progresses. Northerly winds are expected to push temperatures even higher in many parts of Telangana. Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Bhadradri, Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Mulugu districts are likely to see temperatures above 40°C. Hyderabad will experience a slightly lower maximum temperature of 38-39°C with lower humidity.

Weather reports indicate that Hyderabad will see partly cloudy skies with haze throughout the day. Although the IMD has not issued any official warnings, residents are urged to remain cautious and protect themselves from the extreme heat. This weather pattern is expected to persist until the end of March.

Looking ahead, Hyderabad is expected to see a sharp rise in temperatures on March 28, possibly hitting 40°C. After that, temperatures will gradually decrease, with 39°C expected on March 29 and 38°C on March 30 and 31. The city will continue to experience cloudy skies and haze during this period.

A sudden rainstorm earlier this week caught many residents off guard, disrupting daily routines and causing traffic jams, especially in the IT corridor. While the rain provided some temporary relief from the heat, it quickly passed, and now the city faces the return of the heatwave.

Stay safe and hydrated as the temperatures climb!