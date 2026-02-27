Hyderabad Traffic Curbs Imposed at Jubilee Hills Check Post for Flyover Works

Hyderabad Traffic Police have implemented need-based traffic diversions around the Jubilee Hills Check Post, KBR Park entrance, and Mugdha junction starting February 27 due to ongoing steel flyover and underpass construction in the area. Commuters are being warned of possible congestion and advised to follow the updated traffic pattern until further notice.

Vehicles traveling from NFCL toward Srinagar Colony, Sagar Society, KBR Park Entrance, Durgam Cheruvu, and Jubilee Hills Check Post will be rerouted via Srinagar Colony, Indiranagar Labour Adda, and Venkatagiri X Roads before reaching their destination. Traffic from Road Nos. 36 and 45 toward NFCL will be diverted via Value Zone, Punjagutta main road, and Indiranagar Labour Adda. Vehicles coming from Banjara Hills Roads toward KBR Park and the check post will use inner routes including Agrasen Island and Road No. 45 to ease pressure on the construction zone.

Police have urged commuters to avoid peak hours (8:30 am–11 am and 5 pm–9 pm) if possible, comply with on-ground traffic police directions and signage, use navigation apps for real-time updates, and give preference to public transport or carpooling. Heavy vehicles are strongly discouraged from using the affected stretch during busy times, and a traffic helpline (9010203626) has been made available for travel assistance.