Hyderabad Traffic Alert: Uppal Junction Shut, Routes Diverted

In Hyderabad, the busy Uppal Junction has been temporarily closed due to ongoing elevated corridor construction work.

Officials closed the junction from Sunday to speed up the construction process. Because of this, traffic police have introduced several diversions to help vehicles move smoothly.

Heavy vehicles going towards Warangal are now being diverted from Habsiguda through Nacharam, Mallapur, IOC, and Chengicherla before joining the highway. Small vehicles can take an alternate route via Uppal Indira Gandhi Park and the road behind Little Flower School.

For people coming from Boduppal, they need to turn at Asian Theatre and travel via Nagole. Two-wheelers from Bhagya Layout are advised to go through Nagole Metro Station routes.

Another important change is for bus passengers. Buses that earlier stopped at Uppal Junction will now stop at a temporary location near Nallacheruvu bund. Passengers traveling to Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Yadagirigutta should board buses from this new stop.

Authorities have requested commuters to follow these diversions and plan their travel in advance to avoid traffic problems.