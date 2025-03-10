Hyderabad: Telangana Government Warns of Heatwave, Issues Safety Guidelines

Hyderabad is expected to experience a sharp rise in temperatures over the next three days, with daytime highs reaching 40°C. As the city enters the summer season, the Telangana government has issued important safety warnings and advisories to help residents stay safe during the intense heatwave.

Do's to Stay Safe:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you're not thirsty. You can also consume homemade drinks like lemon water, buttermilk, or ORS to maintain hydration.

Carry Water: Always carry water with you when traveling, especially if you have to be outdoors.

Eat Water-Rich Fruits and Vegetables: Include seasonal fruits like watermelon, muskmelon, oranges, and cucumbers, which help keep your body hydrated.

Wear Protective Clothing: Opt for light-colored, loose-fitting cotton clothes to allow airflow. Cover your head with a hat or umbrella and wear shoes when stepping out.

Stay Indoors: Whenever possible, stay inside well-ventilated spaces during the peak heat hours. Keep your windows closed during the day to keep the heat out and open them in the evenings to let in cool air.

Check Local Weather: Stay informed about weather conditions through news channels, radio, and the IMD website.

Don'ts to Avoid Health Risks:

Avoid the Sun Between 12 pm and 3 pm: The sun is at its harshest during these hours. Try to limit outdoor activities during this time unless necessary.

Avoid Strenuous Activities: Refrain from heavy physical activities during peak heat hours, especially in the afternoon.

Don’t Go Barefoot: Always wear footwear to protect your feet from the hot ground.

Avoid Cooking in Heat: Cooking during the peak heat hours without proper ventilation can add to the discomfort and increase the risk of heat exhaustion.

Limit Caffeine and Sugary Drinks: Beverages like tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks can lead to dehydration and should be consumed in moderation.

Avoid Heavy and Spicy Food: Steer clear of high-protein, salty, or spicy foods, as they can make you feel more uncomfortable in the heat. Avoid consuming stale food to prevent foodborne illnesses.

As temperatures rise in the coming days, it is crucial to follow these guidelines to ensure your safety. Stay cool, hydrated, and protected as Hyderabad and Telangana brace for an intense summer season.