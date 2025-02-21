Hyderabad’s Taj Banjara Seized by GHMC Over ₹1.43 Cr Tax Dues

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sealed the Taj Banjara Hotel in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, due to unpaid property taxes. Officials locked the main entrance on Thursday morning, as the hotel had not cleared its tax dues for the past two years.

According to GHMC, the hotel owes ₹1.43 crore in property tax. Despite multiple notices and a final two-day warning, the management did not respond or make any payments. Due to their inaction, GHMC had no choice but to seize the property.

This move is part of GHMC’s ongoing efforts to collect overdue taxes from commercial establishments in the city. Officials stressed that businesses must clear their dues on time to avoid such strict actions.