Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park Hikes Ticket Prices: New Rates from March 1!

Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park has announced a revision in entry and service charges, which will come into effect from March 1, 2025. The decision was made during a recent meeting of the governing body of the Zoo and Parks Authority of Telangana. The updated charges will apply to entry tickets, rides, safaris, parking, and camera usage.

New Entry Fees

The revised entry fee is ₹100 for adults and ₹50 for children, applicable on all days. Previously, it was ₹70 for adults and ₹45 for children on weekdays, with an additional ₹10 on weekends and holidays.

Camera and Filming Charges

Visitors carrying cameras will have to pay ₹150 for still cameras and ₹2,500 for professional video cameras. Commercial movie shoots will be charged ₹10,000.

Updated Ride & Attraction Prices

Toy Train Ride (20 mins): ₹80 for adults, ₹40 for children.

Battery-Operated Vehicle (BOV) Ride: ₹120 for adults, ₹70 for children.

Exclusive BOV Ride (60 mins): ₹3,000 for an 11-seater, ₹4,000 for a 14-seater.

Safari Park Drive (20 mins): ₹100 per person for non-A.C buses, ₹150 for A.C buses.

Fish Aquarium & Reptile House: ₹20 and ₹30, respectively.

Nocturnal Animal House: ₹20 for adults, ₹10 for children.

Revised Parking Charges

Two-wheelers: ₹30

Cars & Jeeps: ₹100

Buses: ₹300

Officials stated that the price hike was necessary for better maintenance and operational costs of the zoo. The new rates will be effective from March 1, 2025.