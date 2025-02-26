Andhra Pradesh to Experience Dry Weather with Rising Temperatures

Vijayawada, Feb 26: Andhra Pradesh is set to experience dry and warm weather over the next three days, with occasional fog in some areas during the early morning hours. According to meteorological reports, a weakening westerly trough stretching from West Bengal to Odisha is influencing the current weather conditions, leading to northeasterly and southeasterly winds over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Weather Outlook for Different Regions

North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam:

Predominantly dry conditions, with patchy fog in one or two places.

Maximum temperatures may rise 2 to 4 degrees above normal.

Tomorrow’s forecast remains similar, with mild fog in isolated areas and temperatures 2 to 3 degrees above normal.

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh:

Dry weather expected, with fog likely in select areas.

Maximum temperatures may climb 2 to 4 degrees above normal.

Similar conditions will continue tomorrow, with fog at a few locations and temperatures staying 2 to 3 degrees above normal.

Rayalaseema Region:

Dry weather will persist today and tomorrow, with temperatures exceeding normal levels by 2 to 3 degrees.

Light to moderate rain is possible in one or two places the day after tomorrow, with temperatures remaining slightly above normal.

Precautionary Advisory

With temperatures gradually rising, residents are advised to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions against foggy conditions, which may impact morning visibility. Commuters should drive carefully during early hours, and those in rain-prone areas should stay alert.