Hyderabad Rains: Massive Waterlogging in Moosapet, Old City, and Other Areas

After Monday's intense rains, some parts of the ancient city experienced waterlogging. Water was knee-deep in several places, including Bandlaguda, Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Dabeerpura, Bahadurpura, Kalapather, Ramaswamygunj, Chatrinaka, and Mallepally.

Drivers were observed navigating the flooded roadways with difficulty. Pedestrians found themselves stranded on the roadside, waiting for the water to subside.

Traffic clogged all of the old city's main thoroughfares. The unexpected burst of torrential rain on Monday afternoon caught many inhabitants of Hyderabad off guard. According to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), Banjara Hills received the most rainfall of the day—74.5 mm—in just two hours.

As of 4 p.m., Mehdipatnam (53.3 mm), Srinagar Colony (50.8 mm), Jubilee Hills (46.8 mm), Yousufguda (39.5 mm), Khairatabad (36.3 mm), Ameerpet (34.8 mm), and Kukatpally (34.5 mm) were among the other regions that had notable rainfall. There was also moderate rain, with a range of 14 to 31 mm, in places including Asifnagar, Kapra, Attapur, Falaknuma, Neredmet, Moosapet, AS Rao Nagar, Mallapur, Goshamahal, and Uppal.

#HYDTPinfo #RainAlert

Commuters, please take alternate routes to avoid congestion.

Tolichowki Traffic Police ensures smooth traffic flow.

Tolichowki Traffic Police ensures smooth traffic flow. #HyderabadRains #Monsoon2025 pic.twitter.com/yip9o3IBoC — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) August 4, 2025

