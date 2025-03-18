Hyderabad Markets See Rise in Crowds as Ramzan Nears

Hyderabad: As the holy month of Ramzan reaches its halfway point, the markets in Hyderabad are witnessing a surge in activity. With 16 days of fasting completed, people are flocking to shops late at night to prepare for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

At Charminar, a popular shopping hub, the streets are buzzing with shoppers buying items for Eid. Shops near the historical monument stay open until early morning, catering to the demand. Many people prefer shopping after Iftar and continue until Sehr, with restaurants making special arrangements to accommodate them.

The date for Eid-ul-Fitr in Hyderabad is yet to be confirmed, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. The last day of Ramzan in the city is expected to be either March 30 or 31, with the festival falling on either March 31 or April 1. While the Telangana government has listed March 31 as an official holiday for Eid, the final date will be determined based on the moon sighting.

As Eid approaches, Hyderabad's residents are preparing for the festive celebrations with enthusiasm. The city’s markets are filled with the spirit of Ramzan, as people gear up for the joyous occasion.